Swatantrya Veer Savarkar teaser: Randeep Hooda promises to narrate untold story of activist who 'inspired Bhagat Singh'

Actor Randeep Hooda has turned into a director and has launched the first teaser of his upcoming political biographical drama, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, on Sunday, May 28. On the 140th birth anniversary of controversial and influential revolutionary and activist Veer Savarkar, the makers dropped the official teaser of the film. The 1.13-minute video shows glimpses of an unrecognised Randeep Hooda as social activist Veer Savarkar.

In the teaser, Savarkar says that Mahatma Gandhi wasn't wrong, but India could have won freedom 35 years earlier if he would have not followed his non-violence ideology. During the teaser, the makers claims that Savarkar inspired Bhagat Singh, Subash Chandra Bose and Khudiram Bose. By the end of the video, the film asks the question, "Who killed his story?"

Soon after the teaser was launched, several netizens reacted to Randeep's look and the overall impact of the first impression. An internet user wrote, "Randeep nailed it." Another netizen wrote, "This man deserves stardom." The third netizen thanked Hooda, "We make it a blockbuster. Thanks, Randeep bhai to give real story to every Indian." A netizen added, "This looks fantastic! All the best to Randeep Hooda!" Another netizen added, "Finally some content which is different to the narrative which has been shown in the industry till now."

Launching the film's teaser, Randeep said, "Savarkar led an incredible life, and as I learned more about him while researching for my film, I have come to admire him tremendously. So it gives me immense pleasure to share a sneak peek into our film on his 140th birthday."

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films. The principal shooting for the film is almost complete, and Savarkar is slated to release in cinemas this year.