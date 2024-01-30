Swatantrya Veer Savarkar teaser: Randeep Hooda plays 'freedom fighter removed from history', says 'Gandhi se nafrat...'

Randeep Hooda plays an unsung freedom fighter in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar who was removed from the history.

The teaser for Randeep Hooda's highly-anticipated film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been released. Along with this, the release date of the film has also been revealed. This film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, in both Hindi and Marathi.

Notably, Randeep Hooda not only plays the lead role in this film but is also making his directorial debut through it. In the teaser, he can be heard saying, "Gandhi se nafrat nahi, ahisna se hai'. Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, "Two heroes of Indian Independence Struggle; One celebrated and One removed from History. On #MartyrsDay 2024 - HISTORY WILL BE REWRITTEN #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar IN CINEMAS ON 22nd March, 2024."

The teaser left the internet divided, one of the social media users wrote, "Koi nahi baad me mang lena maafi.." The second one said, "Today, I unfollow you." he third one said, "ekdum se waqt badal diye, jajbat badal diye."

Launching the film's teaser, Randeep said, "Savarkar led an incredible life, and as I learned more about him while researching for my film, I have come to admire him tremendously. So it gives me immense pleasure to share a sneak peek into our film on his 140th birthday."

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films. The principal shooting for the film is almost complete, and Savarkar is slated to release in cinemas this year.