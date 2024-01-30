Twitter
Headlines

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar teaser: Randeep Hooda plays 'freedom fighter removed from history', says 'Gandhi se nafrat...'

Keshav Maharaj opens up about 'Ram Siya Ram' entrance song, expresses desire to...

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

Motorola launches new Moto G24 affordable smartphone, priced at Rs 8,999: Price, specs and more

Who is Mohamed Muizzu, the Pro-China Maldives president facing impeachment?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar teaser: Randeep Hooda plays 'freedom fighter removed from history', says 'Gandhi se nafrat...'

Keshav Maharaj opens up about 'Ram Siya Ram' entrance song, expresses desire to...

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

Korean habits to stay fit and young

Rare, unseen photos of Deepika Padukone

Rinku Singh's IPL salary revealed

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress who divorced first husband, fell in love with her co-star on set, got married, she is now...

Meet actress who dated two superstars, both relationships failed, then married a doctor, she is now..

Meet IIT alumni, who once used to take tuition, decided to become actor, is now called...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar teaser: Randeep Hooda plays 'freedom fighter removed from history', says 'Gandhi se nafrat...'

Randeep Hooda plays an unsung freedom fighter in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar who was removed from the history.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 03:15 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The teaser for Randeep Hooda's highly-anticipated film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been released. Along with this, the release date of the film has also been revealed. This film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, in both Hindi and Marathi.

Notably, Randeep Hooda not only plays the lead role in this film but is also making his directorial debut through it. In the teaser, he can be heard saying, "Gandhi se nafrat nahi, ahisna se hai'. Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, "Two heroes of Indian Independence Struggle; One celebrated and One removed from History. On #MartyrsDay 2024 - HISTORY WILL BE REWRITTEN #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar IN CINEMAS ON 22nd March, 2024."

The teaser left the internet divided, one of the social media users wrote, "Koi nahi baad me mang lena maafi.." The second one said, "Today, I unfollow you." he third one said, "ekdum se waqt badal diye, jajbat badal diye." 

Launching the film's teaser, Randeep said, "Savarkar led an incredible life, and as I learned more about him while researching for my film, I have come to admire him tremendously. So it gives me immense pleasure to share a sneak peek into our film on his 140th birthday."

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films. The principal shooting for the film is almost complete, and Savarkar is slated to release in cinemas this year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sara Ali Khan hugs ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan, gives him flying kiss in viral video, fans say ‘Sartik should be back’

Meet woman, who failed to get a job, started business with Rs 1 lakh, company now worth Rs 800 crore, she is..

Weather update: Cold waves grip Delhi-NCR amid snow spell prediction in North India, check IMD forecast

World’s largest Hindu temple, much larger than Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Weather update: IMD predicts snowfall, rainfall in these states of North India, check list here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE