Swara Bhasker sparks dating rumours with pic with 'mystery man', internet puzzled about his identity. See picture

Swara Bhasker shared a picture on her social media

Actress Swara Bhasker surprised fans as she posted a seemingly mushy picture with a man on her social media on Sunday. The picture does not show the faces of either Swara or the person with her but the accompanying caption about love had many wondering if it the actress has found love.

On Sunday afternoon, Swara posted a picture of her own face, partially hidden, as she appeared to be getting a hug from a mystery man, whose face was also hidden. She captioned the post, “Something like love!” The actress added a heart, star, and hug emoji at the end of her caption. Although she gave no details about who she was with and what her equation with the person is, netizens put two and two together quite quickly.

In the comments and replies, many of Swara’s followers began asking her about the identity of this ‘mystery man’. One commented, “Who is this mysetrious boyfriend?” Another wrote, “Wishing you guys all the best.” Several others congratulated the actress. “congratulations and you deserve all happiness in life...,” read one comment.

Swara made her film debut in 2009 with Madholal Keep Walking before getting recognition with supporting roles in hits like Raanjhana, Tanu Weds Manu, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Her starring roles in films like Nil Battey Sannata and Anaarkali of Aarah earned her critical acclaim and praise but the films did not work at the box office. She has also starred in web series like Rasbhari and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.

Swara was most recently seen in the 2022 film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which was released on September 12. The film also starred Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.