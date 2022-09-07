Sushmita Sen's pic with ex-Rohman Shawl from daughter's birthday bash goes viral amid breakup rumours with Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee celebrated her 23rd birthday on September 4 with her family and friends. Former Miss Universe Sen took to her Instagram account and dropped photos from the birthday celebrations on Tuesday, September 6, and penned a long note wishing her daughter on her special day.

However, what caught everyone's attention was the fact that Sushmita's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl was also present at the birthday party and the Main Hoon Na actress can be seen close to him in the group picture that she posted on her social media. The same photo has gone viral on social media, amid breakup rumours with the IPL founder Lalit Modi.

In July, business tycoon Modi made a surprising revelation that he is dating Sushmita on his social media, while the actress never confirmed their relationship. He recently removed Sen's name from his Instagram bio, which he had put when he had made the announcement and this sparked breakup rumours between them.

Along with sharing the fun photos from Renee's birthday party, Sushmita wrote, "On 4th September my #firstlove @reneesen47 celebrated her 23rd birthday!! From dinner with family to dancing the night away with all of Renee’s awesome friends…the beautiful birthday girl rocked all our worlds like only SHE can!!!".

She continued, "Thank you @ritik_bhasin & @145cafeandbar for celebrating Renee’s birthday with such love & style!!! you guys are AMAZING … I am a fan!!! Here’s to you Shona @reneesen47 To your health & happiness always!!! Alisah & I remain forever yours!!! #duggadugga".



READ | Sushmita Sen attends Laal Singh Chaddha screening with ex-beau Rohman Shawl, netizens say 'oh no Lalit Modi'

Interestingly, Sushmita had also dated Ritik Bhasin in the past whom he thanked in her post for the party. The Biwi No. 1 actress had announced her breakup with Rohman in December last year after the two dated for several years. Sushmita's list of ex-boyfriends also included director Vikram Bhatt and cricketer Wasim Akram among others.