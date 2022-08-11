Sushmita Sen attends Laal Singh Chaddha screening with ex-beau Rohman Shawl, netizens say 'oh no Lalit Modi'

Rohman Shawl-Sushmita Sem/Instagram-Viral Bhayani

Days after celebrating her mother's birthday with her family and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen was spotted with her ex-beau once again. Sushmita was seen attending Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha screening in Mumbai with her ex Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah.

A video of Sushmita Sen arriving at Laal Singh Chaddha's screening has now being going viral on social media. In the video, Sushmita is seen in a navy blue co-ord set teamed with oversized glasses and her tresses left open. She is seen talking to other guests at the screening while Rohman is seen walking alongside Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah.

Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens reacted to Sushmita reuniting with her ex Rohman. The Aarya actress was brutally trolled for her 'baigairati. "Sushmita sen ka dimagh kharab hogaya hai kabhi lalit kabhi rohman," wrote an Instagram user. "Oh no #lalitmodi," commented a user. "Ajeeb begairti hai," commented yet another Instagram user. "Ajeeb daastaan hai Ye Kaha shuru Kaha khatm," wrote yet another social media user.

READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: Cine-goers call Aamir Khan's film 'remarkable', 'best movie experience'

Check out the video below:



For those unaware, On July 14, Lalit Modi shared a series of photos with Sushmita Sen, announcing that they were in a relationship. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47-a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."

READ: Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Moviegoers say Akshay Kumar's film is 'terrific', call it 'best movie of 2022'

Earlier, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains," she had posted on her Instagram handle.

As for Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan, the Aamir Khan starrer is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Ahead of the release of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, the film triggered controversy after "#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha" started trending on Twitter. Apparently, some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles.