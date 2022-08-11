Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Moviegoers say Akshay Kumar's film is 'terrific', call it 'best movie of 2022'

Raksha Bandhan/Twitter

Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar starrer mass entertainer film Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai releases in theatres today alongside Aamir Khan's highly-anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Raksha Bandhan, a film about sibling bond features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna in pivotal roles.

The first reviews of the film have started pouring in on Twitter and it seems like Anand L Rai and Akshay Kumar have hit it out of the park with their latest outing Raksha Bandhan. After two major flops this year -- Bachchhan Panday and Samrat Prithviraj, it seems like Akshay Kumar has finally managed to strike a chord with the audience with his family entertainer.

Talking about what moviegoers have to say about the film, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is being hailed as the best movie of the year and the actor's career. "#RakshaBandhan is the best film by @akshaykumar till date @bhumipednekar is good @aanandlrai has made the best film of 2022 it is a small film with a huge heart congratulations to all #AkshayKumar fans for the biggest hit of 2022 #RakshaBandhanReview," wrote a Twitter user.

"#RakshaBandhan: B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R ! A perfect story of brother and sisters's pure love..what a terrific screenplay.. Akshay’s career-best act... Anand l Rai direction terrific... Don’t miss! #AkshayKumar," wrote another. "Ultimate #RakshaBandhan11August happy #RakshaBandhan All the best for team #RakshaBandhanReview #AkshayKumar #BhumiPednekar Emotion+comedy over all fantastic movie," tweeted a cine-goer. "#RakshaBandhan is a SURE-SHOT SMASH-HIT This time, the hero is #HimeshReshammiya…his Music in the film is like Cherry on the Cake..#AkshayKumar is TERRIFIC…his connect with the AAM AADMI will make this film a SPECIAL one," tweeted yet another moviegoer.

Check out some tweets below:

#RakshaBandhan in cinema on the beautiful day of #RakshaBandhan what a day to enjoy and make this #RakshaBandhan most memorable. Watch Raksha Bandhan in cinema with your Sister and family. #RakshabandhanInCinemas #AkshayKumar #SadiaKhateeb August 11, 2022

#RakshaBandhan is the best film by @akshaykumar till date @bhumipednekar is good @aanandlrai has made the best film of 2022 it is a small film with a huge heart congratulations to all #AkshayKumar fans for the biggest hit of 2022 #RakshaBandhanReview — Shivam Talreja (@CinemaPoint1) August 11, 2022

#RakshaBandhan: B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R !

A perfect story of brother and sisters's pure love..what a terrific screenplay .. Akshay’s career-best act... Anand l Rai direction terrific... Don’t miss!#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/dUXpdORPPZ — Pariksha Sihag (@SihagPariksha) August 11, 2022

Rating: RakshaBandhan is a SURE-SHOT SMASH-HIT This time, the hero is #HimeshReshammiya…his Music in the film is like Cherry on the Cake..#AkshayKumar is TERRIFIC…his connect with the AAM AADMI will make this film a SPECIAL one #RakshaBandhanReview pic.twitter.com/aqJDGD2Ejo — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) August 10, 2022

Raksha Bandhan highlights the issue of dowry ass it showcases the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. Over the years, Akshay Kumar has pushed the envelope and has given out films such as Padman and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to name a few, which helped in raising social issues and gives out a strong message.