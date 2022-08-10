Sushmita Sen reunites with ex-beau Rohman Shawl post exotic vacation with boyfriend Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl-Lalit Modi/File photos

Weeks after returning from her exotic holiday with boyfriend Lalit Modi, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen partied with her ex-beau Rohman Shawl. The Main Hoon Naa actress breifly went live on his Instagram on the occassion of her mother Subhra Sen and her freind Pritam Shikare's birthday on Tuesday. In the live session, fans couldn't help but notice Rohman being part of the birthday celebrations.

Rohman was seen interacting with Sushamita's daughters in the short clip. However, as soon as he realised he was in the frame, he quietly walked away and stood where he wasn't on camera.

In the video, Sushmita Sen was spotted sitting next to Pritam as they interacted with the fans on Instagram. Sushmita's daughters Renee Sen, Alisah Sen and other family members were also part of her live session.

In the clip, Sushmita is hearding telling her fans, "Nanna's (grandmother) birthday party with all grandchildren and the gang and all friends and people who are well-wishers. So we had to call you and tell you ki hum bhi hain yaha (that we are also there). Give them lots of love, lots of duayye (prayers)."

She is then heard calling her everyone to say hi to her fans and join the Instagram live session. Towards the end, Rohman is heard saying "Everybody is behaving so well, okay" and then clapped. The camera panned towards him briefly and then the video ended.

Fans took screenshots of the video featuring Sushmita and her ex Rohman and circulated it on social media.

Sushmita even penned a special birthday note for her mother on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita wrote, "May we always dance to our own tunes...with coordinated steps & combined lack of inhibition!!"She added, "Happpyyyyyy Birthday Maa @subhra51 To your health & happiness always!!! #freespirited #birthdaygirl #maa #nannaI love you soooooo much!!! #duggadugga."Alongside the note, she dropped an adorable picture with her mom.

Days ago, Sushmita Sen had shared a video from her vacation in Sardinia on social media where she can be seen taking a dip. On the post, Sushmita's boyfriend, businessman Lalit Modi showered love in the comment section. The actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a clip where she is seen taking a dive in the Mediterranean Sea. "Align, pause, breathe...let go!!!. A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!! Beautifully captured @itsalways_ Where life has depth...I am all in!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga," She captioned the post.

As soon as she shared the post, Lalit reacted to her post and commented, "Looking hot in Sardinia." Netizens also bombarded the comment section and showered love on the actor. A fan wrote, "Wow this is so amazing."Another fan commented, "Awesome."

For those unaware, On July 14, Lalit Modi shared a series of photos with Sushmita Sen, announcing that they were in a relationship. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47-a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."

Earlier, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains," she had posted on her Instagram handle.