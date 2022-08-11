Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: Cine-goers call Aamir Khan's film 'remarkable', 'best movie experience'

Aamir Khan-Kareena-Laal Singh Chaddha/Twitter

Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: Aamir Khan starrer much awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha finally hit the theatres today (August 11). Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film clashes with Akshay Kumar's family entertainer Raksha Bandhan which too has released in cinema halls today (August 11).

While we will talk about the clash of the two films in another article, here, let us tell you what the audience, who've watched the premiere and early morning shows of Laal Singh Chaddha, think of the film.

Positive reviews for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has been pouring in on Twitter despite a section of netizens constantly trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha on social media for last couple of weeks.

Sharing his review of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, a netizen wrote on Twitter, "Watching #LaalSinghChaddha Blockbuster osm movie acting next level my review 4/5 Crying & Crying !!! Oh god. #AamirKhan Love you."

"#LaalSinghChaddha what a film full of emotions and acting level of amir khan on its peak," wrote another Twitter user. "#LaalSinghChaddha is REMARKABLE & BLOCKBUSTER Strong Acting, Memorable Characters with a Perplexing Story-line. #AamirKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #MonaSingh @chay_akkineni @manavvij786 @atul_kulkarni @AKPPL_Official @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios @TSeries @ParamountPics," tweeted a netizen.

"#LaalSinghChaddha is the best movie experience I have had in a very long time. I laughed, I cried & I was left in awe. Movie of the week, movie of the month, movie of the YEAR. Aamir Sir, take a bow! #AamirKhan," tweeted yet another netizen.

#LaalSinghChaddha is the best movie experience I have had in a very long time. I laughed, I cried & I was left in awe. Movie of the week, movie of the month, movie of the YEAR. Aamir Sir, take a bow! #AamirKhan — Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha) August 10, 2022

#LaalSinghChaddha what a film full of emotions and acting level of amir khan on its peak — shabbir khan (@Shabbir16851344) August 11, 2022

Watching #LaalSinghChaddha



Blockbuster osm movie acting next level my review 4/5



Crying & Crying !!! Oh god. #AamirKhan Love you August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, makers of Laal Singh Chaddha hosted a grand premiere of their film in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, while addressing the media said, "We need your blessings guys. I usually get stressed before the release of my film, and this time also I am not able to sleep for the past one month, but today morning I visited Darbar sahib, Golden Temple, post that I felt relieved, and now I believe whatever happens it will be fine as it is. So thank you so much."

Apart from Aamir, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.