Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi break up after months of dating? IPL founder's changed Instagram bio sparks rumours

A little more than a month has passed since Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen made the major news, but break-up rumours have already begun to surface.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 08:29 PM IST

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi break up after months of dating? IPL founder's changed Instagram bio sparks rumours
File Photo

When the Bollywood star Sushmita Sen and the founder of the IPL Lalit Modi confirmed their relationship, the Internet went crazy. Only a little more than a month has passed since they made the major news, but break-up rumours have already begun to surface. While the pair hasn't discussed it or made a comment on social media, Lalit Modi's Instagram account has undergone a few changes that led internet users to this conclusion.

Modi publicly declared his relationship with a lengthy message and by updating his Instagram profile photo and bio. He had written, “finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47.”

Take a look:

sushmita-sen-lalit-modi-1-1662362661

After a few days, he has now removed the part that mentioned Sushmita Sen.

Whats-App-Image-2022-09-05-at-7-47-05-PM

Additionally, Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were recently spotted with her. Sushmita and Rohman are still friendly and look to be the town's newest best friends even though they announced their split last year. After watching the video, Netizens asked where Lalit Modi is in the comment section.

For the unversed, business tycoon and IPL founder Lalit Modi made a surprising revelation on the evening of Thursday, July 14, that he is dating former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen as he shared romantic photos with the Aarya actress on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, he wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by God's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together". Amid their dating confirmation, an old Twitter exchange from 2013 between the two lovebirds is now going viral across the internet in which Lalit Modi is talking about promises and asking Sushmita Sen to reply to his SMS. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
How to change Google Search page theme on Chrome, Firefox and other browsers
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.