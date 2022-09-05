Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi break up after months of dating? IPL founder's changed Instagram bio sparks rumours

File Photo

When the Bollywood star Sushmita Sen and the founder of the IPL Lalit Modi confirmed their relationship, the Internet went crazy. Only a little more than a month has passed since they made the major news, but break-up rumours have already begun to surface. While the pair hasn't discussed it or made a comment on social media, Lalit Modi's Instagram account has undergone a few changes that led internet users to this conclusion.

Modi publicly declared his relationship with a lengthy message and by updating his Instagram profile photo and bio. He had written, “finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47.”

Take a look:

After a few days, he has now removed the part that mentioned Sushmita Sen.

Additionally, Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were recently spotted with her. Sushmita and Rohman are still friendly and look to be the town's newest best friends even though they announced their split last year. After watching the video, Netizens asked where Lalit Modi is in the comment section.

For the unversed, business tycoon and IPL founder Lalit Modi made a surprising revelation on the evening of Thursday, July 14, that he is dating former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen as he shared romantic photos with the Aarya actress on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, he wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by God's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together". Amid their dating confirmation, an old Twitter exchange from 2013 between the two lovebirds is now going viral across the internet in which Lalit Modi is talking about promises and asking Sushmita Sen to reply to his SMS.