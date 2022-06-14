Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Sara Ali Khan remembers late actor, pens emotional note

Credit: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise shocked the world. On his second death anniversary, Sara Ali Khan shared a photo with the late actor and penned an emotional note.

Sara Ali Khan started her Bollywood career with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as her debut film Kedarnath featured him in the lead role. Sharing the photo with Sushant, Sara wrote, “From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories.”



She continued, “today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever.”

Meanwhile, remembering the late actor on his second death anniversary, his former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has shared some unseen adorable photos with him on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the four set of photos, Rhea wrote, "Miss you every day". In the first picture, the Chehre actress can be seen making an amusing face while Sushant is seen smiling. In the next photo, the tables turn as the Dil Bechara actor is seen making an amusing scene in the photo while Rhea looks at her.

In the third picture, Rhea can be seen kissing Sushant on his cheeks as the Sonchiriya actor smiles for the camera and in the last photo, Sushant can be seen lifting Rhea in his arms while she points towards the rainbow in the background of the beautiful click. The photos have gone viral on social media.