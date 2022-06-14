Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor

As Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 two years back, we remember the late actor through his most famous songs.
Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor wowed the audience and the critics with his exemplary performances in films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! to Sonchiriya. It was on this date, June 14 in 2020, that his sudden death shocked the entire nation. We remember the late actor through his most famous songs. (All images: File photos)
1. Chaar Kadam - PK
Featured on Sushant Singh Rajput and Anushka Sharma, this romantic melody was composed by Shantanu Moitra and written by Swanand Kirkire. Shaan and Shreya Ghoshal crooned Chaar Kadam in their sweet voices.
2. Gulabi - Shhudh Desi Romance
Composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Jigar Saraiya himself along with his wife Priya Saraiya, Gulabi is the perfect track for the film set in the pink city, Jaipur. Sushant romanced with Vaani Kapoor on screen in the song.
3. Manja - Kai Po Che!
A true testament to friendship, this song composed by Amit Trivedi is from Sushant's debut film Kai Po Che! in which he shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. The lyrics have been written by Swanand Kirkire.
4. Kaun Tujhe - MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Sung by Palak Muchhal, composed by Amaal Malik and penned by Manoj Muntashir, this lilting melody is from Sushant's biggest hit M. S. Dhoni - The Untold Story in which he portrayed the character of former Indian batsman-wicketkeeper.
5. Qaafirana - Kedarnath
Featured on Sushant and Sara Ali Khan in her big Bollywood debut, this romantic track from Kedarnath has been composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
6. Taare Ginn - Dil Bechara
Taare Ginn from Sushant's last film Dil Bechara is a beautiful melody by A R Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, and Shreya Ghoshal. It works perfectly as the background piece to the famous photo of Sushant Singh Rajput viewing stars through his telescope.