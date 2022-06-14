Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty shares UNSEEN photos with late actor

Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

It was on June 14 two years back that Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely and shocking demise jolted the entire nation. Remembering the late actor on his second death anniversary, his former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has shared some unseen adorable photos with him on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the four set of photos, Rhea wrote, "Miss you every day". In the first picture, the Chehre actress can be seen making an amusing face while Sushant is seen smiling. In the next photo, the tables turn as the Dil Bechara actor is seen making an amusing scene in the photo while Rhea looks at her.

In the third picture, Rhea can be seen kissing Sushant on his cheeks as the Sonchiriya actor smiles for the camera and in the last photo, Sushant can be seen lifting Rhea in his arms while she points towards towards the rainbow in the background of the beautiful click. The photos have gone viral on social media.

Earlier, on Sushant's second birth anniversary on January 21, 2022, Rhea had shared an unseen goofy workout video with him and captioned it as, "Miss u so much" with a red heart emoji. She had also shared an adorable, lovely picture with him on her Instagram Stories adding a red heart emoji with the picture.



Sushant Singh Rajput delivered brilliant performances in films such as Kai Po Che!, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Chhichhore in his short-lived film career. His most successful outing remains M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he portrayed the former Indian batsman-wicketkeeper on-screen with utmost perfection.

One of the most talented actors in Bollywood, Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The actor's last film Dil Bechara was released posthumously on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.