Sunny Deol looks dashing as Tara Singh in new BTS pic from Gadar 2 set, fans ‘can’t wait’

Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Gadar 2: The Katha Continues which is going to release on August 11, 2023. The actor recently shared his pictures as Tara Singh on Instagram and fans can’t keep calm seeing the actor’s swagger look.

On Thursday, Sunny Deol shared a picture wearing a turban. The actor can be seen posing in front of a mirror in a yellow shirt and passes a slight smile as he poses for the picture. The actor captioned the post as ‘Reflections..’. The actor left his fans in awe with his look and they filled the comment section with praises.

The fans were impressed with Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh’s intense look in the picture. One of the comments read, “My god..Goosebumps…rewinding Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in my mind.” Another fan wrote, Your reflection has action too. Waiting for a teaser of Gadar 2.” Excited fans also questioned the actor about the trailer release date of the film in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Nice pic, when is the trailer coming?” Another comment read, “dying to watch Sunny Deol’s action on the big screen again with the movie Gadar 2.” Another user wrote, “Gadar 2 will become the world’s super duper hit movie.”

Gadar 2 is a direct sequel to 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. This time Tara Singh(Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son Charanjeet back home. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the movie also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Simrat Kaur in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol was last seen in Chup: Revenge of The Artist alongside Dulquer Salman and Pooja Bhatt. The actor will also be seen in Vivek Chauhan’s next directional titled Baap. Along with Sunny Deol, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff.

