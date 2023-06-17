Sunny Deol mercilessly trolled for dressing up as Gadar 2's Tara Singh at Karan Deol's sangeet: 'Heights of promotion'

Sunny Deol at son Karan Deol's sangeet/Viral Bhayani

Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol's son Karan Deol is soon going to tie the knot with Drisha Acharya, whose great-grandfather Bimal Roy has directed some of the most critically acclaimed films in Indian cinema such as Do Bigha Zamin, Parineeta, Devdas, Madhumati, Sujata, and Bandini among others.

Karan and Drisha's sangeet ceremony was held on Friday night (June 16) in Mumbai and the entire Deol family including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya Deol and his son Aryaman Deol, and Ranveer Singh's entire family attended the pre-wedding festivities.

However, Sunny Deol was brutally trolled for dressing up as his character Tara Singh from his upcoming film Gadar 2 at his son's function. In the video, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the Ghayal actor is seen posing for paparazzi wearing a kurta-pajama with a coat and turban, exactly similar to his Gadar look.

In another video, Sunny is also seen giving a performance on the popular song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, crooned by Udit Narayan, composed by Uttam Singh, and written by Anand Bakshi from the 2001 blockbuster film, which was re-released in the theatres last week in restored digital formats.

One netizen wrote in the comments section, "Heights of promotion", while another added, "Film ki promotion ke liye bete ki shaadi karwa di (He did his son's wedding just to promote his film). Another comment read, "Yeh paise ke peeche bhaagne waale log hain bete ki shaadi mai bhi promotion (These people are always running behind money, promotion in son's wedding too)".

For the unversed, Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar and arrives in theatres on August 11. It will clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Rajinikanth's Jailer and Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar are also slated to hit theatres on the same date making it one of the biggest pan-India clashes.



READ | Gadar 2 teaser: Sunny Deol's Tara Singh shows his action avatar in Lahore, fans say 'waiting for this epic blockbuster'