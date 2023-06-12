Search icon
Gadar 2 teaser: Sunny Deol's Tara Singh shows his action avatar in Lahore, fans say 'waiting for this epic blockbuster'

Gadar 2 will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer, and Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar at the box office on August 11.

Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

After attaching the Gadar 2 teaser with the new 4K prints of Gadar, which was re-released in the theatres on June 9, the makers have officially released the teaser of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer patriotic action drama film on Monday, June 12, two months before its scheduled release date of August 11.

Set in 1971, fourteen years after its prequel, the film has Sunny Deol's Tara Singh back in Lahore, Pakistan to take his son Charanjeet back to India. The director Anil Sharma, who also helmed Gadar twenty-two years back, has cast his son Utkarsh Sharma as Tara's son in both films. Ameesha Patel's Sakina has not been shown in the teaser.

The teaser starts off with a voice-over from a female in the background saying, "Damaad hai yeh Pakistan ka, isko nariyal doh, teeka lagao warna is baar dahej mein yeh Lahore le jaayega (He is the son-in-law of Pakistan, give him coconut, welcome him, else he will take Lahore in dowry this time)", and later features Tara Singh in his action-packed avatar.

In 2001, Gadar clashed with Aamir Khan's Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India and both turned out to be blockbusters. The latter even went on to become the third Indian film to get nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film after Mother India (1957) and Salaam Bombay! (1998).

This year too, the sequel will clash with two other biggies - Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshay Kumar-starrer satirical comedy OMG 2, which is the sequel of the 2012 film OMG – Oh My God!.

Two pan-India releases in the form of Rajinikanth's action-comedy Jailer and Chiranjeevi's actioner Bhola Shankar, an official remake of Ajith Kumar's 2015 superhit Vedalam, will also hit the theatres on the same day. This means five big Indian films are releasing on August 11 to take maximum advantage of the extended Independence Day weekend.

