In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's sangeet was an intimate ceremony, attended by close friends and family members.
Ahead of the wedding, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony was held on Friday, June 16, in Mumbai. The pre-wedding celebration was attended by close friends and family members. Let's check out the celebrities who graced the ceremony with their presence. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya
Here's the couple, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, posing for the paparazzi. The couple will get married on June 18.
2. Abhay Deol
Karan Deol's uncle, Abhay Deol, also attended Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony.
3. Rajveer Deol
Karan Deol's younger brother, Rajveer Deol, looked dapper in black while attending the sangeet ceremony.
4. Bobby Deol with Tanya Deol
Karan Deol's uncle Bobby Deol and his wife, Tanya Deol also attended the sangeet ceremony.
5. Sunny Deol
Groom-to-be Karan's father, Sunny Deol surprised everyone as he dressed up with a look similar to his popular on-screen character, Tara Singh.
6. Bobby Deol with Aryaman Deol
Here's a dynamic duo of father-son, Bobby Deol and Aryaman Deol, posing for the paps at the sangeet ceremony.
7. Aryaman Deol
Bobby Deol's son Aryaman Deol also posed for solo photos, and he looked dapper in the traditional outift.