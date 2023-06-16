Search icon
In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's sangeet was an intimate ceremony, attended by close friends and family members.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jun 16, 2023, 09:54 PM IST

Ahead of the wedding, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony was held on Friday, June 16, in Mumbai. The pre-wedding celebration was attended by close friends and family members. Let's check out the celebrities who graced the ceremony with their presence. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya
1/7

Here's the couple, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, posing for the paparazzi. The couple will get married on June 18. 

2. Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol
2/7

Karan Deol's uncle, Abhay Deol, also attended Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony. 

3. Rajveer Deol

Rajveer Deol
3/7

Karan Deol's younger brother, Rajveer Deol, looked dapper in black while attending the sangeet ceremony. 

4. Bobby Deol with Tanya Deol

Bobby Deol with Tanya Deol
4/7

Karan Deol's uncle Bobby Deol and his wife, Tanya Deol also attended the sangeet ceremony. 

5. Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol
5/7

Groom-to-be Karan's father, Sunny Deol surprised everyone as he dressed up with a look similar to his popular on-screen character, Tara Singh. 

6. Bobby Deol with Aryaman Deol

Bobby Deol with Aryaman Deol
6/7

Here's a dynamic duo of father-son, Bobby Deol and Aryaman Deol, posing for the paps at the sangeet ceremony. 

7. Aryaman Deol

Aryaman Deol
7/7

Bobby Deol's son Aryaman Deol also posed for solo photos, and he looked dapper in the traditional outift. 

