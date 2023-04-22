Suniel Shetty defends KL Rahul’s controversial appearance in Koffee With Karan: ‘When you have an anchor...'

Suniel Shetty-KL Rahul-Karan Johar

A few years ago, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya got into trouble for their controversial statement in Koffee With Karan and were banned for a couple of weeks. Now, KL Rahul’s father-in-law Suniel Shetty defended the cricketer’s appearance at Koffee With Karan.

In a conversation with Ranveer Alahbadia in his podcast, Suniel Shetty defended KL Rahul and said, “You know when that interview of him (KL Rahul) and Hardik (Pandya) came… Hardik probably got carried away. But when you have an anchor shoving it down your throat what do you do? So it is the format of the show, you get kids excited and they say stuff, and then Bollywood is being banned.”

Suniel Shetty further added, “So I think we all, you as an anchor, me as a guest, we all need to be responsible because you ask me a question that I feel I can’t answer doesn’t mean (I should feel) that I am inferior to anybody when that happens, that’s when things go wrong and it should never go wrong. You should have the guts to say things as they are and as they should be.”

When asked how KL Rahul is as a person, the actor revealed he is very ‘committed’ and said, “He is extremely committed. One of the softest human beings you’ll come across, probably you’ve not seen that. Forget KL, I am not talking about KL, I am talking about any sportsman, any athlete, give them their space because they all grow — situations, what you are going through at that time, all that is very very important.”

For the unversed, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan in Season 6 and talked about relationships, crushes, favorite actresses etc. Though KL Rahul kept a check on his words while answering Karan Johar, It was Hardik Pandya who went boastful about hooking up with multiple women. This controversial appearance at the show landed both the cricketers in trouble.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty was recently seen in the action thriller web series Hunter Tootega Nahi, Todega and essayed the role of ACP Vikram. Helmed by Alok Batra and Prince Dhiman, the film also stars Rahul Sahu, Esha Deol, and Karanvir Sharma among others.

