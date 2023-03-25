Suniel Shetty reveals why he is managing business with Bollywood career, says 'critics ne band baja di meri'

Suniel Shetty-Shehnaaz Gill

Suniel Shetty is Bollywood's famous action hero, a proficient producer, and a successful entrepreneur. The actor owns a production house, Popcorn Entertainment. He also owns a chain of hotels and Udipi cafes. Since the earlier 90s, Suniel also owns his clothing brand, Mischief.

Recently, Suniel appeared as a guest on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. During the candid conversation, Shehnaaz asked Suniel why he chose to venture into business in the middle of his career. Suniel said, "I was always a businessman, and I am a graduate in Hotel Management. When I got a chance to act, and my father told me 'ek hi zindagi hai yaar...koshish kar lo.' Thankfully, the film also worked, but critics ne meri band baja di, ki isko acting nahi aati..isko yeh nahi aata, woh nahi aata. (critics panned me and said that I can't act)." Shetty continued, "So somewhere around, I feared how long my acting career will be. That's why, I never left my business. I was involved to some extent. We need to be financially or mentally secure, so I continued."

Shetty even added that when he realised that acting is his forte, he started investing, and was not involved in any business directly. The actor revealed that he continued the business to be financially secure. Host and actress Shehnaaz also expressed of managing a business like him. But Suniel advised him not to follow and continue refining herself as the brand. "Grow yourself as a brand and collaborate with people who have good knowledge about business." Suniel further added that professionals can manage a business, and actors do get disturbed when they come across difficulties in their venture.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty is currently seen in the series Hunter. On the other side, Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.