Sports

Sports

Meet Puja Tomar, first Indian MMA fighter to win a bout in UFC

Tomar made history by becoming the first Indian fighter to win a match in the UFC.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 10:33 PM IST

Meet Puja Tomar, first Indian MMA fighter to win a bout in UFC
    Indian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Puja Tomar made headlines across the nation after achieving a historic victory at the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Louisville, USA on Sunday, June 9.

    Tomar made history by becoming the first Indian fighter to win a match in the UFC. The 28-year-old accomplished this milestone by securing a 30-27, 27-30, 29-28 split decision victory over Brazilian fighter Rayanne dos Santos in the 52 kg bout in Louisville.

    Upon being declared the winner of the UFC match, Puja Tomar was overcome with emotion, as her groundbreaking win represents a significant achievement in the realm of Indian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Remarkably, Tomar achieved this historic feat in her debut UFC match.

    Pooja Tomar displayed exceptional determination and skill in her bout against Rayanne dos Santos, solidifying her position in the history of Indian MMA. Despite facing a setback in the second round of the UFC match, Tomar rallied and delivered a series of powerful punches to dos Santos. The third round was a closely contested affair, with the judges ultimately awarding Tomar the victory by a narrow margin in a split decision. Tomar's tenacity and resilience in the face of adversity have undoubtedly earned her a well-deserved place among the elite in the world of mixed martial arts.

    Who is Pooja Tomar?

    Pooja Tomar, a native of Budhana village in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, has emerged as a notable figure in the world of mixed martial arts. At 28 years old, she made history by becoming the first Indian woman and the fourth overall, following in the footsteps of Anshul Jubli, Bharat Kandare, and Arjan Singh Bhullar, to sign a contract with the prestigious Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

    Prior to her success in the UFC, Pooja established herself as a formidable Wushu champion, claiming five national titles. Her journey to international recognition began in 2012 when she made her debut in the Super Fight League. Subsequently, Pooja transitioned to competing in the ONE Championship, a prominent MMA organization in South Asia. In 2021, she garnered attention for her impressive performance, securing four consecutive victories in the Matrix Fight Night.

    In 2022, Pooja Tomar achieved a significant milestone by capturing the Matrix Fight Night (MFN) strawweight title, marking her first international victory.

