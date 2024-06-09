Twitter
8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike central govt employees can expect? Check here

In the past, the central government has implemented the recommendations of a new pay commission every 10 years.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 10:43 PM IST

8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike central govt employees can expect? Check here
    Narendra Modi 3.0 government has been formed with 30 Cabinet Ministers taking oath on Sunday. Now, there will be many expectations from the newly-formed government including the formation of an 8th Pay Commission. According to several media reports, the new government can now start discussions about the 8th pay commission. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this. It is expected that by next year the Modi government can make a big announcement for the central employees.

    8th Pay Commission

    The commission will submit its recommendations to the central government regarding an increase in the salary of government staff. If implemented, it will benefit over a crore government employees and pensioners. In the past, the central government has implemented the recommendations of a new pay commission every 10 years. The 7th Pay Commission came into effect in January 2016. Hence, the 8th Pay Commission in India is likely to be implemented from January 2026.

    If sources are to be believed, the 8th Pay Commission should be formed in 2025. According to experts, if this happens, there is a possibility of a huge jump in the salary of central government employees. Many changes are possible in the 8th Pay Commission including in the fitment factor. 

    The fitment factor of the employees will increase to 3.68 times. With the minimum basic salary of government employees at Rs 18,000, the increase in the fitment factor will result in their basic pay rising by Rs 8,000 to Rs 26,000.

    READ | Meet man, an Indian, brain behind Elon Musk's Tesla's AI success, not from IIT, IIM

