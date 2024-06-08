Twitter
Cricket

'Kohli needs to...': India star gives shocking advise to Virat ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

The highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 match between cricket's fiercest rivals, India and Pakistan, will take place for the first time in the United States.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 10:04 PM IST

The stage is all set for the anticipated showdown between two of the rivals in international cricket, India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Whenever these two powerhouse teams face off the excitement reaches its peak whether its a group stage clash or a championship final. It's a competition for supremacy as both sides strive to claim victory and earn their bragging rights.

In years one player has consistently stood out in the thrilling matches between India and Pakistan, Virat Kohli. The talented Indian batsman thrives when the pressure is on and has rescued India from situations times. Kohli's ability to deliver under pressure has truly set him apart as a player, in these high stakes encounters.

In the 10 T20 matches played against Pakistan Kohli has scored a total of 488 runs, with an average of 81.33 including five half centuries. The 35 year old is expected to play a role again when India takes on Pakistan this Sunday. Yet Kohli's biggest obstacle might not be the opposing bowlers but rather the unpredictable nature of the pitch itself. The New York pitch has been under scrutiny throughout the tournament, for its challenging characteristics posing difficulties for batsmen to showcase their natural playing style effectively.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has offered some unconventional advice to Virat Kohli ahead of the upcoming match against Pakistan. Kaif suggests that Kohli should consider toning down his aggression while batting, as his early dismissal for just 1 run against Ireland may have been a result of trying to break free too soon. This strategic adjustment could potentially benefit Kohli and the team in their upcoming matches.

"Forget Pakistan, Virat Kohli is a danger for every team. Any team that plays against him won't find it that easy to get him out. However, I feel he will have to tone down his aggression a little. He could score only one run off five balls in the last match, stepped down the wicket, got a top edge, and got out," Kaif said on Star Sports.

Kaif emphasized that Kohli has been in exceptional form, finishing the IPL with 741 runs, making him the highest run-scorer of the 2024 edition. Kohli showcased a strong strike rate from the powerplay onwards, demonstrating his impressive batting skills throughout the tournament.

"Virat Kohli has form and is coming after playing exceptionally well in the IPL. He scored close to 700 runs. We saw the domination where he was attacking in the powerplay and hitting boundaries, playing slog sweeps, and hitting sixes against spin," Kaif said.

The former cricketer recommended that the Indian batting legend adjust his approach when playing against Pakistan, aiming for a strike rate of 130.

"He is able to play every shot but I feel he needs to tone down his strike rate slightly. Go at a strike rate of around 130 and don't run close to 140-150. His role will be to bat 15 to 20 overs and score 60-70 runs. 70 runs from Virat Kohli's bat will be a very good knock. Take a little time at the start, wait for the bad balls, and then play your shots," he added.

