Watch: Shehnaaz Gill's discussion with Suniel Shetty over 'Rs 1400-1500 ka popcorn' leaves netizens in splits

Suniel Shetty-Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill invited Suniel Shetty on her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, and the veteran action star would have never imagined that they would be discussing over 'expensive pop-corn.' Shetty graced Gill's chat show to promote his newly-released series Hunter.

Shehnaaz dropped the teaser video of their conversation, and it has one of the funniest discussion from the episode. Shehnaaz tells Suniel, "Meri baat suno, aaj kal jab mein theatre jaati hu film dekhti hoon, toh 1400-1500 ke ho gaye hai popcorn (Nowadays when I go see movie in a theatre, the pop-corn costs up to Rs 1,400-1,500)" Suniel interrupts and says, "Pata hai mujhe (I know)." Then Gill further asks, "Itne mehnge kyu (why it is so expensive?)" Suniel chukles and says, "Arey main thodi bech rahu hoon. Mera koi lena dena nahi hai. Meri company ka naam hai Pop Corn (I am not selling them, I have no connection with it. My company name is Pop-Corn)." Suniel Shetty referred to his production house, Popcorn entertainment.

Here's the video

As soon as Shehnaaz shared the video, several netizens reacted to the video and called it a 'relatable' conversation. A user wrote, "This is funny." Another user wrote, "Guest ko aise Koi puchta hai kya (Do we ask such things to guests)." Singer Guru Randhawa wrote, "Shehnaaz bus karo itna hasi mazak haha (Shehnaaz enough of your jokes)." A netizen wrote, "Baat to ekdum sahi hai, isliye mai bollywood movie dekhne theater nhi jaati. Itna mehnga popcorn kaun khaye aur ghar se laane nahi dete ye khambhkhat log (She's right, that's why I don't watch Bollywood movies in theater. Who will eat such an expensive popcorn, and they don't allow us to bring something from our home as well." Another netizen added, "Only shehnaaz can ask this question in interview sidharth ki gadhi and maeri gudiya. #shehnaazgill."

Suniel Shetty's conversation on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill will be out on Saturday morning at Shehnaaz Gill YouTube channel. On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen making his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.