Congress' Rahul Gandhi likely to be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha; know role, privileges of LoP

Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution to appoint its former chief Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha.

During a CWC meeting, the newly-elected MPs unanimously raised the demand of Rahul Gandhi to become the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"CWC unanimously requested Rahul Gandhi to take the position of the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha. Rahul ji is the best person to lead this campaign inside the Parliament," Congress MP KC Venugopal told a press conference after the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.

Role, Privileges of the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament

Being the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is a crucial role that brings some privileges and responsibilities. However, to be eligible for this role, a party needs to have at least 10 percent of the total seats in the Lok Sabha.

Moreover, the LoP is a member of crucial committees such as Public Accounts, Public Undertakings, and Estimates. They take part in various Joint Parliamentary panels, playing a key role in selection committees that are responsible for the appointment of heads of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In addition, they’re involved in choosing chiefs of statutory bodies such as the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Central Information Commission (CIC).

The Opposition Leader is also entitled to a salary and perks, much like a Cabinet Minister. This includes allowances and privileges specifically formulated to facilitate them as they fulfill their duties effectively.

In the past 10 years, the post of LoP had remained vacant as no Opposition was able to secure 10 percent of the Lok Sabha seats.

