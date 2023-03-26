Suniel Shetty talks about his bond with his father and his daughter Athiya Shetty: ‘I live only for her'

Suniel Shetty-Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty who is currently promoting his promoting his new web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega was recently seen gracing the television reality show, Indian Idol. The actor was invited as a special guest on the show and while praising the performance of the contestant, the actor revealed that he always remember his father as a cleaner boy at 9̣.

On Saturday, Sony TV shared a promo of the show and wrote, “Deboshmita ki singing par huye Suniel Shetty fida aur diya usse ek pyaara compliment (Suniel was blown away by Deboshmita's singing and gave her a sweet compliment).”

In the promo video, while talking to Indian Idol contestant Deboshmita, Suniel Shetty said, “I really love seeing your bond with your father because I and Athiya also share the same bond. There is the same love and I live only for her.”

The actor further revealed that her mother watches the show and admires the talent of each contestant and thinks of everyone as part of the family. The actor further calls Deboshmita a part of his family and watched her performance by sitting beside her father to feel his emotions while he watches her sing. Deboshmita sang his hit song Jhanjhariya and the actor was seen enjoying the performance with her father.

The actor concluded, “ye relationship hamesha aisa hi rahna chahiye. Mere papa ke saath mera relationship aisa hi tha (this relationship should remain like this forever. I had the same bond with my own father). I am a very proud son of my father kyunki 9 saal ki umar main, main hamesha kahta hu, cleaner boy they wo. Itni chhoti umar mein table ke charo taraf khumte they table saaf karne ke liye par unka haath nahi pahuchta tha. Mujhe hamesha har cheez mein wohi baat yaad rahti hai. Aap jo bhi ho ma baap ki badaulat ho (he was a cleaner boy at 9. At such a young age, he had to go around the table to clean it and still his hand won't reach the center. I remember this all the time. Whatever you are is because of your parents). Always be indebted to them, never ever forget that.

