Meet actor, who worked as waiter, kitchen help in Saif-Kareena's reception, one show made him star; he's now...

This actor, who used to do small jobs to earn a living, later became an OTT star.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 07:07 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Asif Khan flaunting his tonned back (Image: Instagram)
Many outsiders, who come to Mumbai with dreams of becoming an actor, often have to take up small jobs to support a living. One such actor, who worked in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's reception, has now become a star. 

The actor we are talking about has worked with Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and more. He started his acting journey with small roles in films, later OTT made him a star. He is none other than Aasif Khan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When Khan’s father passed away, he used to do small jobs to earn a livelihood, later, in 2010, he convinced his mother to let him pursue acting. Aasif in an old interview with Hindustan Times revealed that to sustain himself in Mumbai, he started working as a waiter and said, “To sustain myself, I started working as a waiter at a hotel. After a few months, when I was working in the kitchen department, we had a party which was Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s reception.” 

He later left that job and worked for some time in a mal. Aasif then gave some auditions and joined a theatre group in Jaipur. In the entertainment field, Aasif started his career as a casting assistant, and talking about his acting career, the actor started as a Junior artiste in Salman Khan's Ready and Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath. 

Later, he made cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha. He finally made his Bollywood debut in the movie India's Most Wanted alongside Arjun Kapoor. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office. He then turned to OTT. The actor made his OTT debut in 2018 with Mirzapur where he played Babar, a loyal aide. 

However, he got recognition after his performance in the hit show Jamtara and then there was no looking back. He then starred in Panchayat. He played the character of Ganesh (jokingly called the groom of Phulera). From being the most hated character in season 1 to being the most loved in season 3, he has earned a place in the hearts of all Panchayat lovers. His dialogue ‘Gajjab Bezzati Hai Yaar’!' became meme material and this show made him a star. 

Aasif Khan was last seen in the movie The Great Indian Family alongside Vicky Kaushal. The actor is now all set to star in movies like Section 108, Kakuda, Noraani Chehra, Ishq Chakallas, and The Virgin Tree. 

