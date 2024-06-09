Narendra Modi Swearing-in ceremony Today: Delhi traffic police issues advisory, check route closures, diversions

To ensure security, five paramilitary force companies will be deployed along with NSG commandos, drones, and snipers guarding Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The Delhi Police have released a traffic advisory for the national capital ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 9. The event, commencing at 6:00 pm, is anticipated to draw a large crowd, potentially affecting traffic in the vicinity of Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Traffic arrangements for today are as follows:
From 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm, the following roads will be closed for vehicular traffic and open only to pedestrians:
- Sansad Marg (from Transport Bhawan to T-point Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg)
- North Avenue Road
- South Avenue Road
- Kushak Road
- Rajaji Marg
- Krishna Menon Marg
- Pt. Pant Marg
- DTC buses will be restricted from plying on roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan.
No parking will be permitted on:
- Imtiaz Khan Marg
- Rakob Ganj Road
- Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg
- Pandit Pant Marg
- Talkatora Road
Vehicles parked on these roads will be towed away.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commence his day with visits to Raj Ghat, 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial, and the War Memorial at 6:30 am, 7:00 am, and 7:30 am, respectively.
- Special traffic arrangements will be in place from 6:45 am to 8:45 am to ensure smooth traffic flow in surrounding areas.
- Diversion points will be activated as needed at various locations including Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Delhi Gate, Rajghat Chowk Shanti Van Crossing, Y-Point Salim Garh, Geeta Colony Flyover, and Subhash Park T-Point.
- Heavy commercial vehicles and buses will not be permitted on certain roads from 6:45 am to 8:00 am, including IP Marg, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Mahatma Gandhi Marg.
- Commuters are urged to use public transport and avoid the aforementioned roads if possible. Those heading towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to plan their travel accordingly.