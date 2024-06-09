Narendra Modi Swearing-in ceremony Today: Delhi traffic police issues advisory, check route closures, diversions

To ensure security, five paramilitary force companies will be deployed along with NSG commandos, drones, and snipers guarding Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Delhi Police have released a traffic advisory for the national capital ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 9. The event, commencing at 6:00 pm, is anticipated to draw a large crowd, potentially affecting traffic in the vicinity of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Traffic arrangements for today are as follows:

From 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm, the following roads will be closed for vehicular traffic and open only to pedestrians:

Sansad Marg (from Transport Bhawan to T-point Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg)

North Avenue Road

South Avenue Road

Kushak Road

Rajaji Marg

Krishna Menon Marg

Pt. Pant Marg

DTC buses will be restricted from plying on roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan.

No parking will be permitted on:

Imtiaz Khan Marg

Rakob Ganj Road

Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg

Pandit Pant Marg

Talkatora Road

Vehicles parked on these roads will be towed away.