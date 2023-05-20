Sonia Balani opens up on receiving abusive messages for playing Asifa in The Kerala Story: 'I hope that...'

Sonia Balani says she received abusive messages for playing Asifa in The Kerala Story

Sonia Balani is currently enjoying the success of her movie The Kerala Story wherein she played the role of Asifa. The actress recently opened up about receiving abusive messages for her role.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonia Balani said, “I have been receiving abusive messages because I have said many strong lines in the movie about all the Gods. I know there is a section that is not happy, but if they realize that it’s a true story and the motive is only to create awareness of those terrorist groups, then I hope that they can feel positive about it. I am trying to focus on the positive side, instead of the trolling and bans. From the tea seller to every vendor, everyone is supporting the film so much.”

The actress also shared that she went numb after hearing the script and said, “I was numb when I heard the script. When I read it, I thought that it was a true story of those girls and for a bigger cause. Even if one girl is saved from getting brainwashed, that serves the purpose.”

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story is enjoying a blockbuster run at the box office even after landing into controversies before the film’s release. The movie stars Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani and Siddhi Idnani. The movie shows the story of three girls from Kerala who are brainwashed and converted to Islam by ISIS.

Sonia Balani made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Tum Bin in 2016. The actress has Saif Ali Khan’s Bazaar. Sonia has also starred in several popular television daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Detective Didi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, etc. The Kerala Story is the actress’ third film and her performance in the movie is being widely appreciated.

Read The Kerala Story star Sonia Balani reveals her parents’ reaction to her role Asifa, says ‘they were very angry…’