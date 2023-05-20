Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sonia Balani opens up on receiving abusive messages for playing Asifa in The Kerala Story: 'I hope that...'

The Kerala Story Star Sonia Balani says she has been receiving abusive messages for playing Asifa in the movie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

Sonia Balani opens up on receiving abusive messages for playing Asifa in The Kerala Story: 'I hope that...'
Sonia Balani says she received abusive messages for playing Asifa in The Kerala Story

Sonia Balani is currently enjoying the success of her movie The Kerala Story wherein she played the role of Asifa. The actress recently opened up about receiving abusive messages for her role.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonia Balani said, “I have been receiving abusive messages because I have said many strong lines in the movie about all the Gods. I know there is a section that is not happy, but if they realize that it’s a true story and the motive is only to create awareness of those terrorist groups, then I hope that they can feel positive about it. I am trying to focus on the positive side, instead of the trolling and bans. From the tea seller to every vendor, everyone is supporting the film so much.”

The actress also shared that she went numb after hearing the script and said, “I was numb when I heard the script. When I read it, I thought that it was a true story of those girls and for a bigger cause. Even if one girl is saved from getting brainwashed, that serves the purpose.”

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story is enjoying a blockbuster run at the box office even after landing into controversies before the film’s release. The movie stars Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani and Siddhi Idnani. The movie shows the story of three girls from Kerala who are brainwashed and converted to Islam by ISIS.

Sonia Balani made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Tum Bin in 2016. The actress has Saif Ali Khan’s Bazaar. Sonia has also starred in several popular television daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Detective Didi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, etc. The Kerala Story is the actress’ third film and her performance in the movie is being widely appreciated.

Read The Kerala Story star Sonia Balani reveals her parents’ reaction to her role Asifa, says ‘they were very angry…’

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Happy birthday Akshaye Khanna: Drishyam 2, Sector 375, Dil Chahta Hai, a look at actor's highest-rated films
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.