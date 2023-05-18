The Kerala Story star Sonia Balani reveals her parents’ reaction to her role Asifa, says ‘they were very angry…’

Sonia Balani reveals her parents' reaction to her role in The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story has become the second highest-grossing film of the year beating Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and Brahmastra. Even after bans and backlash the film has managed to collect Rs 160 crore at the box office. Sonali Bihani, who essayed the role of Asifa in the movie recently opened up on her parent’s reaction to her role.

According to Navbharat Times, Sonia Balani revealed that her parents got angry with her upon watching her in the film. She said, “I am glad that after watching the film my parents forgot for some time after watching my acting that it is Asifa and not Sonia.”

The actress added, “My parents said that we were very angry with you for what you are doing with your own friends. But parents are very supportive. They told me that you did very well.”

In an interview with ANI, Sonia’s father reacted to her daughter’s role in the movie and said, “The kind of role Sonia played, and we also thank the government and Yogi ji (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) for making the movie tax-free. And we ask youngsters to watch the movie as much as possible and spread awareness in society. No matter what your gender is I would like to ask everyone to watch the movie.”

Helmed by Sudipto Ghosh, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, and Yogita Bihani. The movie talks about the ‘true story’ of three girls who were first brainwashed and then converted to Islam by ISIS. Produced by Vipul Shah, the movie landed in controversy even before its release and was banned in West Bengal by Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee, however, the film still managed to cater large audience and has been having a blockbuster run since its release.

Meanwhile, Sonia Balani who made her debut in Bollywood with Tum Bin in 2016 has also featured in the movie Bazaar starring Saif Ali Khan. She has also worked in television daily soaps like Detective Didi, Bade Ache Lagte Hain, etc. The actress’s performance in The Kerala Story is being widely appreciated and she is enjoying the success of her film.

