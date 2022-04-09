Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Delhi residence robbed, jewellery worth Rs 1.41 crore stolen

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's home in New Delhi was broken into, and cash plus jewellery worth Rs 1.41 crore wore stolen. Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law was the first to hurry to the Tughlaq Road police station to report the crime at their home, according to a news report.

Due to the high-profile nature of the case, senior Delhi Police officials rapidly took command of the situation and formed investigation teams.

According to ABP News Marathi, Sonam and Anand's staff are being questioned as part of the investigation. 25 employees, as well as 9 caretakers, drivers, gardeners, and other personnel, are being questioned by the Delhi Police. The crime scene, which is Sonam and Anand's Delhi residence, is being investigated by both the Delhi Police and the FSL.

According to the article, Sonam's father-in-law Harish Ahuja and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja live in Delhi with Anand's grandmother, Sarla Ahuja, on Amrita Shergill Marg. Sarla Ahuja (grandmother) discovered the theft on February 11 when she checked her cupboards for jewellery and cash, according to her complaint. The complaint was filed on February 23. She admitted to the cops that she hadn't looked at the jewellery in two years.

After receiving the report, the police began investigating the theft at Sonam and Anand's residence. They're also going into prior year's CCTV footage to determine if there are any suspects in the crime. Sonam's father-in-company law's was scammed of Rs 27 crore, according to a report released last month. As a result of this incident, ten persons have been apprehended.

Currently, Sonam and Anand are in Mumbai. The couple is expecting their first kid in the near future. She is presently residing with Anil Kapoor, her father.