Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on viral photoshopped wedding photo with Salman Khan

A photo claiming to depict Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha secretly marrying recently went viral. However, internet users quickly pointed out that the shot was clearly bogus and heavily photoshopped. Sinha has now responded to the photograph by writing a comment on the Instagram account that first posted it. The actor of Rowdy Rathore criticised the situation.

Sonakshi Sinha responded to the post, “Are you so dumb that you can’t tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture?????” She also added laughing emojis.

Salman appeared to be putting a ring on Sonakshi's finger in the photo. Sonakshi Sinha is dressed in a red saree with heavy jewellery and vermillion in her hair, as if she were a bride. However, a closer investigation reveals that the image has been Photoshopped.

Various accounts with varying claims circulated the image widely on social media. Some claimed the wedding took place in Dubai, while others claimed it took place in Mumbai under the radar. The photograph, however, is a fake. Salman and Sonakshi were recently in the UAE as part of the Da-Bangg Tour, which was led by Salman. A few social media accounts attempted to correct the record by posting a fact check stating that the photo was phoney and manipulated. The image, however, continued to circulate.

In the ‘Dabangg’ film series, the two worked together. Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut in the 2010 film ‘Dabangg’ and went on to appear in both sequels. At the box office, the film was a success.