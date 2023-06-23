Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'So many people have helped me': Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt note on completing 40 years in films

In a long post, Anil Kapoor thanked everyone who has helped him to sustain and survive the competitive glamour world and penned an emotional note for them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

'So many people have helped me': Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt note on completing 40 years in films
A photo of Anil Kapoor from his Instagram profile

Anil Kapoor completed 40 years in the film industry, and the actor wrote a long note recalling his journey in Bollywood. Anil made his Bollywood debut under his father, Surinder Kapoor and brother Boney Kapoor's production, Woh 7 Din (1983), and the romantic drama was successful at the box office. For the unversed, Bapu-directed also inspired Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his directorial Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). 

In Woh 7 Din, Anil was cast opposite Padmini Kolhapure with Nasseruddin Shah. Anil thanked them, his brother Boney Kapoor and the entire team of Woh 7 Din for believing in him. On his Instagram, Anil shared a reel made out of scenes from Woh 7 Din, and wrote, "Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer…40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience! They say when you’re doing something you love, time just flies by...no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong this is what I’m meant to do and this is who I’m supposed to be…So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I’d especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother @boney.kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Kapoor further thanked his Woh 7 Din co-stars and asked fans to keep supporting him. "I’m also eternally grateful to @naseeruddin49 and @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer. Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could’ve hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you. To mark the completion of these 40 years, I’m coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done." 

On the work front, Anil will soon be seen in the second season of The Night Manager with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala. He will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in Sandeep Reddy Wanga's Animal. The Night Manager 2 will premiere on June 29, and Animal will release in cinemas on August 11.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WhatsApp may soon allow you to pin a message in chats and groups
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.