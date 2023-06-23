'So many people have helped me': Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt note on completing 40 years in films

A photo of Anil Kapoor from his Instagram profile

Anil Kapoor completed 40 years in the film industry, and the actor wrote a long note recalling his journey in Bollywood. Anil made his Bollywood debut under his father, Surinder Kapoor and brother Boney Kapoor's production, Woh 7 Din (1983), and the romantic drama was successful at the box office. For the unversed, Bapu-directed also inspired Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his directorial Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999).

In Woh 7 Din, Anil was cast opposite Padmini Kolhapure with Nasseruddin Shah. Anil thanked them, his brother Boney Kapoor and the entire team of Woh 7 Din for believing in him. On his Instagram, Anil shared a reel made out of scenes from Woh 7 Din, and wrote, "Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer…40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience! They say when you’re doing something you love, time just flies by...no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong this is what I’m meant to do and this is who I’m supposed to be…So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I’d especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother @boney.kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din."

Here's the post

Kapoor further thanked his Woh 7 Din co-stars and asked fans to keep supporting him. "I’m also eternally grateful to @naseeruddin49 and @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer. Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could’ve hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you. To mark the completion of these 40 years, I’m coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done."

On the work front, Anil will soon be seen in the second season of The Night Manager with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala. He will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in Sandeep Reddy Wanga's Animal. The Night Manager 2 will premiere on June 29, and Animal will release in cinemas on August 11.