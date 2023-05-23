Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Twitter review: Netizens say Manoj Bajpayee is 'acting Institution', call film 'masterpiece'

Credit: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has been released on 23rd May 2023 on Zee 5. In the film, Manoj plays a lawyer named PC Solanki who fights a case against an abusive Baba which is portrayed by Surya Mohan Kulshrestha.

Twitter users reacted to the film, they called it a ‘must-watch’ movie. One of them wrote, “Once again you won many people's hearts @BajpayeeManoj With brilliant performance in #sirf_ek_bandaa_kaafi_hai Love you sir Amazing performance.” The second one said, “We all must support the film like Sirf Ek Bandaa kaafi hai And break the chain of blind devotion.”

Blind devotion to individuals like #AsaramBapu perpetuates exploitation. It's time to break free from blind faith and support films like Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai May 23, 2023

#AsaramBapu

PC Solanki was the prosecution lawyer in the infamous Asaram Bapu rape case. The new Manoj Bajpayee film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, is inspired by his life. — Raunak thakur (@rounakthakur36) May 23, 2023

Once again you won many people's hearts @BajpayeeManoj

With brilliant performance in #sirf_ek_bandaa_kaafi_hai

Love you sir

Amazing performance, — Kailash Kumar (@Kailash29928803) May 23, 2023

We all must support the film like

Sirf Ek Bandaa kaafi hai

And break the chain of blind devotion.#AsharamBapu — Hawkeye (@Clintbarton9090) May 23, 2023

The third person commented, “aap ko pta hai dosto Sirf ek Banda kaafi h hume aisi movie ko support karna chaiye jinme sach dikhaya gaya h.” The fourth one said, “Asharam Bapu is a convict and proved in court. He needs to be given the strictest punishment for his wrongdoings as shown in Sirf Ek banda kaafi hai.”

Aap ko pta hai dosto Sirf ek Banda kaafi h hume aisi movie ko support karna chaiye jinme sach dikhaya gaya h.#AsharamBapu — Zoya (@Zoya35973505) May 23, 2023

The fifth person commented, “If Hinduism is about doing the right thing, how come it allows fake people to fool others like AsaramBapu? Movies like Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai get people talking about the hypocrisy in our own faith.” The seventh person said, “These criminal Babas are still devoted in our nation and such mentality is been prepared in India. Sirf ek Banda kaafi hai movie is the one all must watch.”

Forget fairy tales, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai presents the real-life horror story of #AsaramBapu, a convicted rapist masquerading as a spiritual leader — manish goswami (@manishg33202023) May 23, 2023

If Hinduism is about doing the right thing, how come it allows fake people to fool others like AsaramBapu? Movies like Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai get people talking about the hypocrisy in our own faith.#AsharamBapu — Jiya Kapoor (@Crazy2DiL) May 23, 2023

The eight person commented, “The belief on these fake Babas even after they are exposed is troubling the society and Sirf ek Banda kaafi hai movies shows the reality #AsharamBapu.”

The belief on these fake Babas even after they are exposed is troubling the society and Sirf ek Banda kaafi hai movies shows the reality #AsharamBapu — PAN INDIAN STAR (@AkhilPrabha001) May 23, 2023

Sirf ek banda kaafi hai exposes the hypocrisy of the system and also the fact that criminals like Asaram Bapu need to be punished for their crimes. #AsharamBapu — Aamnah (@Rocking_Aamnah) May 23, 2023

The faith on the convict Babas is still going on in our country and this is the worst reality and Sirf ek Banda kaafi hai shows the real face of them #AsharamBapu — Akhil_ (@Akhil_Prabha_01) May 23, 2023

The ninth one said, “Blind devotion to individuals like #AsaramBapu perpetuates exploitation. It's time to break free from blind faith and support films like Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.”

We all should watch and promote the movies which bring the truth in front of the society just like Sirf ek bandaa kaafi hai.#AsharamBapu — Anuj Thakur (@Anuj_Thakur08) May 23, 2023

