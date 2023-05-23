Search icon
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Twitter review: Netizens say Manoj Bajpayee is 'acting Institution', call film 'masterpiece'

Netizens called Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai 'a must watch film' as it 'breaks the chain of blind devotion.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

Credit: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has been released on 23rd May 2023 on Zee 5. In the film, Manoj plays a lawyer named PC Solanki who fights a case against an abusive Baba which is portrayed by Surya Mohan Kulshrestha.

Twitter users reacted to the film, they called it a ‘must-watch’ movie. One of them wrote, “Once again you won many people's hearts @BajpayeeManoj With brilliant performance in #sirf_ek_bandaa_kaafi_hai  Love you sir Amazing performance.” The second one said, “We all must support the film like  Sirf Ek Bandaa kaafi hai And break the chain of blind devotion.”

The third person commented, “aap ko pta hai dosto Sirf ek Banda kaafi h hume aisi movie ko support karna chaiye jinme sach dikhaya gaya h.” The fourth one said, “Asharam Bapu is a convict and proved in court. He needs to be given the strictest punishment for his wrongdoings as shown in Sirf Ek banda kaafi hai.”

The fifth person commented, “If Hinduism is about doing the right thing, how come it allows fake people to fool others like AsaramBapu? Movies like Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai get people talking about the hypocrisy in our own faith.” The seventh person said, “These criminal Babas are still devoted in our nation and such mentality is been prepared in India. Sirf ek Banda kaafi hai movie is the one all must watch.”

The eight person commented, “The belief on these fake Babas even after they are exposed is troubling the society and Sirf ek Banda kaafi hai movies shows the reality #AsharamBapu.”

The ninth one said, “Blind devotion to individuals like #AsaramBapu perpetuates exploitation. It's time to break free from blind faith and support films like Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.”

