Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding venue accidentally confirms nuptials, deletes comment later

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly all set to tie the knot in two days’ time at a luxury resort in Jaisalmer. Even as numerous reports have stated the venue, guest list, and other arrangements, the supposed bride and groom have not confirmed it themselves. However, on Thursday, the wedding venue seemingly made a faux pas on social media that confirmed the wedding is indeed taking place.

As per reports, the wedding celebrations will kick off on Saturday, February and go on till Monday. The venue is the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, a former royal household converted into a heritage hotel. On Thursday, paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted about the wedding, saying his team was en route to Jaisalmer to try and get pictures and videos from the festivities. The post mentioned Suryagarh Palace as the venue.

Within minutes, Suryagarh Palace’s official Instagram account commented ‘see you soon (heart emoji)’ on the post. The comment pretty much confirmed what all the reports had claimed. However, given as neither Sidharth nor Kiara’s families had commented yet, the admission was a bit surprising. By Friday morning, the comment had been deleted from the post but not before a screenshot of the exchange had done its rounds on social media.

Viral Bhayani’s original post has a picture of Sidharth and Kiara along with a couple of photos of Suryagarh Palace. The caption reads, “We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover #kiaraadvani and #sidharthmalhotra wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport in case guest are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer. We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. 4th to 6th Feb is where the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace.” Reacting to it, one fan wrote, “So the wedding is confirmed now. Happy for them.” Another commented, “Suryagarh guys are eager to have their property advertised for free!”

Sidharth and Kiara worked together on the 2021 film Shershaah and reportedly began dating around the same time. While much has been written about their romance, the two actors themselves have remained tight-lipped about their relationship as well as the recent wedding speculation.