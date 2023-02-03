Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding venue, guest list revealed, check latest updates

File Photo

One of Bollywood's favourite couples Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is all set to tie the knot this month. While details about their grand wedding are hush-hush, many reports have come up regarding the details of the wedding. After the intimate wedding of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty last month, fans are definitely looking forward to another B-town wedding taking place.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Venue and Dates

Shershaah couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to marry at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Suryagarh is a five-star luxury hotel in Jaisalmer that is marketed as 'your gateway to the Thar desert.' Speaking about the venue, IndiaToday quoted a source as saying, "Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs."

Many Bollywood photographers have already reached the venue and are waiting to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds.

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding will take place on February 6 and all the pre-wedding ceremonies will start on February 4 - tomorrow.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Guest List

Reports state that though Sidharth and Kiara's wedding is a private affair, the guest list includes close to 100-125 people. Apart from their close family and friends, several industry friends are also all set to join the couple in Rajasthan. Celebrities that are expected to attend Sidharth and Kiara's wedding are Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Isha Ambani, who is Kiara's school friend. Kiara's Kabir Singh so-actor Shahid Kapoor is also rumoured to be attending the wedding with his wife Mira Kapoor. Apart from this, reports state that Sidharth has also extended an invitation to his Indian Police Force web series director Rohit Shetty and Captain Vikram Batra's family.