Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding venue, guest list revealed, check latest updates

Celebrities that are expected to attend Sidharth and Kiara's wedding are Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Isha Ambani, who is Kiara's school friend. Kiara's Kabir Singh so-actor Shahid Kapoor is also rumoured to be attending the wedding with his wife Mira Kapoor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding venue, guest list revealed, check latest updates
File Photo

One of Bollywood's favourite couples Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is all set to tie the knot this month. While details about their grand wedding are hush-hush, many reports have come up regarding the details of the wedding. After the intimate wedding of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty last month, fans are definitely looking forward to another B-town wedding taking place.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Venue and Dates 

Shershaah couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to marry at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Suryagarh is a five-star luxury hotel in Jaisalmer that is marketed as 'your gateway to the Thar desert.' Speaking about the venue, IndiaToday quoted a source as saying, "Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs."

READ | Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks

Many Bollywood photographers have already reached the venue and are waiting to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. 

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding will take place on February 6 and all the pre-wedding ceremonies will start on February 4 - tomorrow.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan may soon enter Rs 1000 crore club, here is list of other Indian films that did

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Guest List 

Reports state that though Sidharth and Kiara's wedding is a private affair, the guest list includes close to 100-125 people. Apart from their close family and friends, several industry friends are also all set to join the couple in Rajasthan. Celebrities that are expected to attend Sidharth and Kiara's wedding are Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Isha Ambani, who is Kiara's school friend. Kiara's Kabir Singh so-actor Shahid Kapoor is also rumoured to be attending the wedding with his wife Mira Kapoor. Apart from this, reports state that Sidharth has also extended an invitation to his Indian Police Force web series director Rohit Shetty and Captain Vikram Batra's family.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan attend engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant
Educational qualifications of these Bollywood actors will leave you surprised, check list here
Meet Apoorva Rai, India's Mrs Universe 2023 contestant and mother of 3-year-old son
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSF Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1410 Constable (Tradesman) posts rectt.bsf.gov.in, check pay scale
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.