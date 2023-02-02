Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to wed on Feb 6 in Jaisalmer; Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor among those invited: Reports

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

If reports are to be believed, rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will get married on February 6 in Rajasthan, and the preparation for the intimate wedding has already started. As per the report of Etimes, Kiara is getting the final touches done on her bridal costumes, and Sidharth is in Delhi overlooking the preparation.

The report further informed that the wedding will be a three-day celebration, and it will be held at a lavish property in Rajasthan. Reportedly, Kiara and Sidharth have finalised a guest list of around 100 people. Celebs like Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are expected to attend the functions. As per the report of India Today, Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his Mira Rajput will also be there at the wedding. As per the information, pre-wedding festivities like Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet are scheduled for February 4 and 5.

A source confirmed that the wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. The intimate event will be guarded with high security. "Sid-Kiara's shaadi will have heightened security managing the event which will take place behind closed doors,” the source added.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani impressed the masses with their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah. Since then, their fans are craving to see them often on-screen. Well, it seems like their fans are in for a treat as Sidharth and Kiara will reunite for a movie soon.

Earlier, there was a report in India Today that the duo has been approached for a romantic drama, and they liked the script. However, they haven't signed on the dotted lines yet. The portal quoted a source that stated, "Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks for a romantic film where they will be paired together. While both Sidharth and Kiara loved the script, they are yet to sign it on the dotted lines.”