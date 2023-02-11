Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani look chic in casual outfits in unseen photos from Delhi reception

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani at their Delhi reception/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, February 7. It was an intimate affair as the wedding festivities were attended by their family and friends including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, and Manish Malhotra from Bollywood.

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding photos and the video went viral as soon as the couple shared them on their social media handles. Kiara wore a pastel-pink lehenga and Sidharth wore an ivory-coloured sherwani. The newlyweds arrived back in Delhi on Wednesday, where they posed happily and distributed sweets to the media.

After a lavish and dreamy wedding, the Shershaah couple gave a simple reception party in Delhi on Thursday night, February 9. Sidharth and Kiara kept it casual as the actress can be seen wearing a white suit with a heavy pink dupatta and the actor could be seen wearing a basic T-shirt and denim in the unseen photos from the reception. The couple is seen posing with their relatives in the few pictures that are now going viral on the internet. They will reportedly host a grand reception in Mumbai on Sunday, February 12, which would be attended by A-listers of Bollywood including Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and others.

Meanwhile, on Friday, February 10, the newlyweds broke the internet when they shared an unseen, behind-the-scenes look from their D-day. In the short clip, Kiara was seen dancing her way down the aisle and sharing a kiss with Sidharth. Celebrities and netizens poured in their love for the couple across social media. It was on the sets of the Vishnuvardhan-directed war drama Shershaah that love blossomed between the two actors who portrayed real-life characters of Captain Vikram Batra and his ladylove Dimple Cheema in the film.



