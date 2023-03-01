Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sidharth Malhotra's amusing reply to paps asking him for his 'solo pictures' wins the internet - Watch viral video

Sidharth Malhotra, who recently married Kiara Advani, gave a hilarious reply to the paparazzi asking him to pose 'solo'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 07:24 AM IST

Sidharth Malhotra's amusing reply to paps asking him for his 'solo pictures' wins the internet - Watch viral video
Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot with Kiara Advani at an intimate yet grand wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer last month. The couple began dating after starring together in the critically acclaimed film Shershaah in which the actor portrayed the Kargil war hero, while the actress played his love interest, Dimple Cheema.

Sidharth has been dishing out husband goals since his wedding. At a recent brand event, the actor won the netizens' hearts when he called Kiara "my wife". At a perfume launch event, the actor said, "I have my day perfumes and I have my night perfumes. So this is a big edition to one of my night perfumes. I hope my wife likes it". The clip went viral on the internet.

Now, in another video shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram on Tuesday night, Sidharth was spotted by the paps in Mumbai. When they asked for his solo pictures, the actor gave a witty reply. "Ab main solo raha nahi", Sidharth joked when paps asked for his "solo pictures" and his reply left paps in splits.

Netizens too loved his reply seeing him dishing-out husband's goals. "His husband era is the best thing to ever watch, he is the best husband no doubt", wrote an Instagram user while another commented, "He's sweetest" with multiple red heart emojis. Another comment read, "This is really cute", while another wrote, "Dil jeet litta munde ne (This guy won our hearts)".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was most recently seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu which featured Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and was released directly on Netflix. His next film is the action-thriller Yodha in which he is paired opposite Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. It is slated to hit theatres on July 7.

READ | Kiara Advani is 'back at work' weeks after wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, shares photo from sets

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
These strange habits of Bollywood celebs will leave you surprised
In pics| 5 times Harnaaz Sandhu stunned fans with her glamorous looks
From Vikram's Anniyan to Vijay Devrakonda's Dear Comrade: Best south Indian movies dubbed in Hindi you must watch
Bugatti Chiron Profilee rare hypercar auctioned for record Rs 88.23 crore: IN PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 620 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.