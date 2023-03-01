Sidharth Malhotra's amusing reply to paps asking him for his 'solo pictures' wins the internet - Watch viral video

Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot with Kiara Advani at an intimate yet grand wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer last month. The couple began dating after starring together in the critically acclaimed film Shershaah in which the actor portrayed the Kargil war hero, while the actress played his love interest, Dimple Cheema.

Sidharth has been dishing out husband goals since his wedding. At a recent brand event, the actor won the netizens' hearts when he called Kiara "my wife". At a perfume launch event, the actor said, "I have my day perfumes and I have my night perfumes. So this is a big edition to one of my night perfumes. I hope my wife likes it". The clip went viral on the internet.

Now, in another video shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram on Tuesday night, Sidharth was spotted by the paps in Mumbai. When they asked for his solo pictures, the actor gave a witty reply. "Ab main solo raha nahi", Sidharth joked when paps asked for his "solo pictures" and his reply left paps in splits.

Netizens too loved his reply seeing him dishing-out husband's goals. "His husband era is the best thing to ever watch, he is the best husband no doubt", wrote an Instagram user while another commented, "He's sweetest" with multiple red heart emojis. Another comment read, "This is really cute", while another wrote, "Dil jeet litta munde ne (This guy won our hearts)".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was most recently seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu which featured Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and was released directly on Netflix. His next film is the action-thriller Yodha in which he is paired opposite Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. It is slated to hit theatres on July 7.



