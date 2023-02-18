Shahid Kapoor in Farzi, Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager, Bollywood heroes making their debut in OTT series

After Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games and Ajay Devgn in Rudra, here are some more Bollywood leading heroes who have taken the OTT route. Shahid Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur made their streaming debuts this month and soon, we will see Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sidharth Malhotra on the web series this year. (All images: File photos)