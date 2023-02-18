Search icon
Shahid Kapoor in Farzi, Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager, Bollywood heroes making their debut in OTT series

From Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, here's the list of Bollywood heroes making their debut in the OTT series this year.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 18, 2023, 09:31 PM IST

After Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games and Ajay Devgn in Rudra, here are some more Bollywood leading heroes who have taken the OTT route. Shahid Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur made their streaming debuts this month and soon, we will see Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sidharth Malhotra on the web series this year. (All images: File photos)

1. Shahid Kapoor in Farzi

Shahid Kapoor in Farzi
1/5

Shahid Kapoor plays a con artist in Raj & DK's crime thriller series Farzi, which has been receiving tremendous reviews since its release on Prime Video earlier this month.

2. Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager
2/5

Aditya Roy Kapur is garnering great responses for his The Night Manager act in Sandeep Modi's spy thriller, which began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar this week.

3. Varun Dhawan in Citadel India

Varun Dhawan in Citadel India
3/5

Varun Dhawan has started shooting for Raj & DK's yet-untitled show, which is the Indian instalment of the Russo Brothers’ international series Citadel on Prime Video.

4. Rajkummar Rao in Gun & Gulaabs

Rajkummar Rao in Gun & Gulaabs
4/5

Rajkummar Rao will share screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in another Raj & DK's crime thriller show Guns & Gulaabs, which will premiere on Netflix this year.

5. Sidharth Malhotra in Indian Police Force

Sidharth Malhotra in Indian Police Force
5/5

Sidharth Malhotra has joined hands with Rohit Shetty for the action drama Indian Police Force. The Prime Video show also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.

