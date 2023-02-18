Shahid Kapoor in Farzi, Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager, Bollywood heroes making their debut in OTT series

From Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, here's the list of Bollywood heroes making their debut in the OTT series this year.
After Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games and Ajay Devgn in Rudra, here are some more Bollywood leading heroes who have taken the OTT route. Shahid Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur made their streaming debuts this month and soon, we will see Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sidharth Malhotra on the web series this year. (All images: File photos)
1. Shahid Kapoor in Farzi
Shahid Kapoor plays a con artist in Raj & DK's crime thriller series Farzi, which has been receiving tremendous reviews since its release on Prime Video earlier this month.
2. Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager
Aditya Roy Kapur is garnering great responses for his The Night Manager act in Sandeep Modi's spy thriller, which began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar this week.
3. Varun Dhawan in Citadel India
Varun Dhawan has started shooting for Raj & DK's yet-untitled show, which is the Indian instalment of the Russo Brothers’ international series Citadel on Prime Video.
4. Rajkummar Rao in Gun & Gulaabs
Rajkummar Rao will share screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in another Raj & DK's crime thriller show Guns & Gulaabs, which will premiere on Netflix this year.
5. Sidharth Malhotra in Indian Police Force
Sidharth Malhotra has joined hands with Rohit Shetty for the action drama Indian Police Force. The Prime Video show also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.