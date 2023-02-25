Kiara Advani is 'back at work' weeks after wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, shares photo from sets

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in an intimate and grand wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace near Jaisalmer earlier this month. The couple later hosted a small reception in Delhi for their extended families and a huge bash in Mumbai for the Hindi film industry.

After over two weeks after their wedding, Kiara Advani returned to work on Saturday, February 25, and shared a small boomerang clip from the sets on her Instagram Stories. She is seen getting her make-up done while winking in the mirror. Along with the video, the actress wrote, "Bact at Work" and added heart-filled eyes, camera, muscles, and dancing emojis.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen next in the musical romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha for which she reunites with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. Slated to release on June 29, the upcoming film marks the Bollywood debut of acclaimed Marathi director Sameer Vidwans.

She also has a big-budget pan-India film with Ram Charan in her kitty. The political thriller film, which is being shot currently under the working title of RC15, is being helmed by Shankar Shanmugham who has directed multiple blockbusters such as Indian, Enthiran, and 2.0 among others.



Talking about Kiara's relationship with Sidharth, the two began dating on the sets of Shershaah, the biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who gave up his life serving the nation. While the actor portrayed the Kargil hero, the actress portrayed Batra's love interest, Dimple Cheema.

Directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the war drama was a direct-to-digital release on Prime Video India in August 2021, a couple of days ahead of India's Independence Day, and received immense love and acclaim from audiences and critics.



