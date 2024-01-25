Siddharth Anand has this to say about Fighter being called 'anti-Pakistan, jingoistic': 'I think I would call it...'

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Siddharth Anand has this to say about Fighter being called 'anti-Pakistan, jingoistic': 'I think I would call it...'

Siddharth Anand says Fighter stands for, to fight terrorism, calls film more nationalistic than jingoistic.

article-main

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 08:59 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Siddharth Anand's Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter has finally hit the theatres. The film has been grabbing headlines since the release of it trailer. The trailer was slammed by Pakistani celebs and now, the filmmaker has reacted to the film's trailer being labelled ‘jingoistic’ and 'anti-Pakistan'. 

According to India Today, in a group interview, Siddharth Anand talked about Fighter's trailer being termed 'anti-Pakistan' and said, "When it comes to the trailer, you do put out a few lines. You cannot play out the whole film. Then why will you go to the theatre? You do raise some questions, some sparks so that people can come and watch the film. Hence, our trailer has serviced exactly that motive. So, in a way, I am happy it's done that. It's made them inquisitive, and I would tell them to come to theatres, and all your questions would be answered. You will understand the content and emotions behind it." 

He further added, "That's what our film stands for, to fight against terrorism. We have emphasised the same through Fighter and once you see it, you will understand... I think I would call it (Fighter trailer) more nationalistic than jingoistic. Some things are just being taken out of context. I would say it again that watch the film first. I don't want to spur a lot of unnecessary controversies. Fighter is a happy Indian film. Bharat ki film hai (It is Bharat’s film). It's a patriotic film." 

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is an aerial actioner which also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, and Ashutosh Rana other than Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The film revolves around the story of Indian Air Force officers out to avenge the Pulwama terror attack and go toe-to-toe with terrorists. The film has hit the theatres today (January 25) ahead of Republic Day. 

Read Siddharth Anand says he doesn't expect Hrithik, Deepika's Fighter to do same business as Pathaan: 'I don’t want...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actor whose film earned Rs 300 crore, not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Yash

DNA TV Show: Why Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur being termed as masterstroke of Modi govt

World's richest man Elon Musk says this about India not having permanent seat in UN Security Council

Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, she is from...

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE