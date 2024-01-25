Siddharth Anand has this to say about Fighter being called 'anti-Pakistan, jingoistic': 'I think I would call it...'

Siddharth Anand says Fighter stands for, to fight terrorism, calls film more nationalistic than jingoistic.

Siddharth Anand's Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter has finally hit the theatres. The film has been grabbing headlines since the release of it trailer. The trailer was slammed by Pakistani celebs and now, the filmmaker has reacted to the film's trailer being labelled ‘jingoistic’ and 'anti-Pakistan'.

According to India Today, in a group interview, Siddharth Anand talked about Fighter's trailer being termed 'anti-Pakistan' and said, "When it comes to the trailer, you do put out a few lines. You cannot play out the whole film. Then why will you go to the theatre? You do raise some questions, some sparks so that people can come and watch the film. Hence, our trailer has serviced exactly that motive. So, in a way, I am happy it's done that. It's made them inquisitive, and I would tell them to come to theatres, and all your questions would be answered. You will understand the content and emotions behind it."

He further added, "That's what our film stands for, to fight against terrorism. We have emphasised the same through Fighter and once you see it, you will understand... I think I would call it (Fighter trailer) more nationalistic than jingoistic. Some things are just being taken out of context. I would say it again that watch the film first. I don't want to spur a lot of unnecessary controversies. Fighter is a happy Indian film. Bharat ki film hai (It is Bharat’s film). It's a patriotic film."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is an aerial actioner which also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, and Ashutosh Rana other than Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The film revolves around the story of Indian Air Force officers out to avenge the Pulwama terror attack and go toe-to-toe with terrorists. The film has hit the theatres today (January 25) ahead of Republic Day.

