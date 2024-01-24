Twitter
Bollywood

Siddharth Anand says he doesn't expect Hrithik, Deepika's Fighter to do same business as Pathaan: 'I don’t want...'

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The Siddharth Anand-directed aerial actioner releases in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of India's 75th Republic Day.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

After the blockbuster success of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is now awaiting the release of his next film Fighter. Set for a worldwide release on January 25, a day ahead of India's 75th Republic Day, the aerial actioner stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in leading roles. 

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone-starrer spy thriller Pathaan, which had hit theatres exactly a year before Fighter's release date on January 25, 2023, became the first Hindi film to collect Rs 500 crore in India and grossed Rs 1055 crore at the box office worldwide.

However, Siddharth Anand doesn't expect Fighter to do the same business as Pathaan. Talking to News18, the filmmaker said, "I don’t expect that this time around. With Pathaan, it just happened. I got blessed with it. Pathaan was blessed and special. But I don’t want Fighter to be compared to anything. I didn’t want Pathaan to be compared to War either. I want Fighter to chart its own world because it’s its own film."

Reacting to the fans who are pitting both the films against each other, Siddharth added, "It’s all noise. We’ve to treat it as noise and let your work speak. This perspective only comes with experience. If you haven’t been through the journey, you’ll start getting affected and make some wrong moves. You’ve to isolate yourself and just do your work."

Fighter marks Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik. The much-awaited aerial actioner also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Rishabh Sawhney, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. The film also marks Siddharth Anand's debut as a producer as he has also bankrolled Fighter under his banner Marflix Pictures.

READ | Siddharth Anand says Pathaan became all time blockbuster despite 'sea of forces against it': 'Boycott Bollywood was...'

