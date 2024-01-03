Siddharth Anand says Pathaan became all time blockbuster despite 'sea of forces against it': Boycott Bollywood was...

Headlines

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Salaar box office collection day 12: Prabhas-starrer continues to perform well, races towards Rs 600 crore worldwide

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Top 10 batters in ICC's Test rankings

Popular flowers used for making perfumes

Side effects of room heaters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Siddharth Anand says Pathaan became all time blockbuster despite 'sea of forces against it': Boycott Bollywood was...

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan became the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 500-crore mark at the domestic box office last year. Siddharth Anand is now awaiting the release of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, which hits theatres on January 25.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 06:28 AM IST

article-main
John Abraham, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Siddharth Anand at Pathaan success party
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles, Pathaan was released in cinemas on January 25, 2023, and became an all time blockbuster. The action thriller grossed more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide and became the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 500-crore mark at the domestic box office.

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand recalled how the film battled the Boycott Bollywood phase as he welcomed the New Year 2024. Taking to his X (previously known as Twitter) account in the wee hours of January 1, Anand wrote, "As the new year draws to a close, I take a moment and look back. The year 2023 that changed everything for me. It started with a lot of nervousness and anxiety. PATHAAN, my film was releasing amidst a sea of forces against it. Something very weird called Boycott Bollywood was the phrase of the season. Hindi films were written off by naysayers."

Sharing his feelings on the day of the film's release, he added, "And then the day came. 25th January. I remember waking up at 7am. After going to bed at 3:30am post the cast & crew screening. Woke up feeling numb. The 1st show had just started. Mamta & me decided to go to our friend Jayu’s place and wait for the public reviews. As we sat on his terrace the reviews started to pour in. Unanimously it was declared a BLOCKBUSTER. I couldn’t sit anymore. Decided to visit a theatre and see the reactions. Got to the theatre but for the first time didn’t see the entire film with the audience. I saw the first 30 mins and I could gauge the pulse of the audience. It was something else. And then the videos started pouring in. Of people dancing in theatres to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. History was created. Pathaan became an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER IN 2023."

Anand hopes that the audience will pour in the same love for his next release Fighter as he concluded, "Something else also happened in 2023. Mamta & me started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It’s more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here’s hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January. #FighterOn25thJan."

The aerial actioner Fighter will see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone sharing the screen space for the very first time. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi, and Samvedna Suwalka will be seen in prominent roles in the film.

READ | This 2023 Bollywood hit continues to mint money in theatres even after OTT release; it's not Jawan, Gadar 2, Animal, Pathaan

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IPS officer who resigned from job after 12 yrs to...

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni named 'man of the year' by daily, women rights activists have this to say...

School Holidays In January 2024: Educational institutes to remain closed today

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in neck during visit to Busan

NIA scaled up crackdown on terror networks in 2023, conducted over 1000 raids

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE