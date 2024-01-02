This 2023 Bollywood hit continues to mint money in theatres even after OTT release; it's not Jawan, Gadar 2, Animal

Headlines

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Salaar box office collection day 12: Prabhas-starrer continues to perform well, races towards Rs 600 crore worldwide

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Top 10 batters in ICC's Test rankings

Popular flowers used for making perfumes

Side effects of room heaters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This 2023 Bollywood hit continues to mint money in theatres even after OTT release; it's not Jawan, Gadar 2, Animal

This highly acclaimed film is having a steady run in cinema halls across the nation and has now entered into its 10th week in the theatres.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 07:13 PM IST

article-main
2023 Bollywood hit still running in theatres
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After three sluggish years, 2023 has been a comeback year for Bollywood. In January, Pathaan became the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 500-crore mark at the domestic box office. In the second half, Gadar 2, Jawan, and Animal joined the list. Jawan also became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

At the time when multiple box office records were broken, the Hindi cinema also had content-oriented films such as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dunki, and OMG 2, which impressed the audiences and raked in moolah at the ticket windows. Among these biggies, one film turned out to be the surprise package of 2023 - Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail.

12th Fail earned extremely positive reviews from the critics and won the hearts of the moviegoers when it hit theatres on October 27. Vikrant Massey-starrer Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 29, and has been showered with love and praises on social media since then. 

Even after its OTT release, the emotional drama is enjoying a steady run in cinema halls across the nation, and has entered into its 10th week in the theatres. Sharing the 10th week poster on its social media channels, the production company Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films wrote, "Have you watched #12thFail yet? Head to the theatres and experience this moving tale of human spirit. Experience cinema with this story of a million Indians! Let Manoj’s spirit of hope and hard work carry you into the new year! Watch now."

12th Fail, based on a true story of the IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. Apart from Vikrant Massey, the film also stars Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in prominent roles.

READ | Hansal Mehta calls this 2023 Bollywood movie 'film of the year', it's not 12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Pathaan, RRKPK

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IPS officer who resigned from job after 12 yrs to...

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni named 'man of the year' by daily, women rights activists have this to say...

School Holidays In January 2024: Educational institutes to remain closed today

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in neck during visit to Busan

NIA scaled up crackdown on terror networks in 2023, conducted over 1000 raids

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE