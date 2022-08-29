Shilpa Shetty's 10-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra starts his first business, Shamita Shetty reacts

Credit: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s 10-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra has started his first business. Proud mom Shilpa took to Instagram and shared this news with her followers. She penned a long note along with a video.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “My son Viaan-Raj’s first and unique business venture, @vrkickss ’creating customised sneakers’. Little children and their big dreams must always be encouraged. From the idea & concept of the venture to the designs, and even the video… it’s all him! Entrepreneur and director. What’s amazing is that at this tender age he has promised to donate some of the proceeds towards charity. He’s just 10! This GenZ has surprised mumZ. SO PROUD!

All the best, my son.”

Shilpa’s sister Shamita commented, “Wohooooo can’t wait to get my customised @vrikicks proud maasi.” Farah Khan said, “The confidence.” Rajiv Adatia wrote, “When’s he making mine!! Can’t wait!!.”

Earlier, on August 10, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram and dropped a happy picture with her fractured leg. The actress was shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop series Indian Police Force, which is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, where she injured her leg.

Along with the photo, the actress, who was last seen in Nikamma, wrote, "They said, Roll camera action - "break a leg!" I took it literally. Out of action for 6 weeks, but I'll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega. Prayers always work. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

In the picture, the 47-year-old actress can be seen sitting in a wheelchair, showing off her fractured left leg and her cute smile. Shilpa donned a white top under a blue denim jacket, paired up with blue pants. Soon after Shilpa shared the post, fans swamped the comment section wishing speed recovery to the actress.