Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra flaunts scars while shooting for Rohit Shetty's series

Sidharth Malhotra-Rohit Shetty

Sidharth Malhotra is enjoying Rohit Shetty's bombastic world, and he flaunted his minor scars while shooting for the series Indian Police Force. The actor flaunted his arm injury as a 'badge of honour' on his Instagram. In the photo, a proud Sidharth posed with his injured arm, and director Rohit Shetty smiled at his dedication.

Apart from the still, Sidharth also gave a sneak peek of a hardcore combat scene from the series where Malhotra is taking two bad guys with full force. The actor posted this photo and video with the caption that says, "@itsrohitshetty action hero equals to real sweat, real blood ! Rohit sir working the camera for some crazy action sequences in Goa...#IndianPoliceForce #GoaShoot"

Last month in April, Rohit Shetty announced his debut in the OTT space with the series Indian Police Force. Rohit Shetty's cop universe just got bigger and better. After Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra is the latest Bollywood biggie to join the filmmaker's cop universe with the announcement of Amazon Prime Video new series titled Indian Police Force. After Singham and its sequel, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty has partnered with Amazon Prime Video to continue his cop universe in the OTT world.

Sharing the announcement video of the same, the Ek Villain actor wrote on his social media accounts, "When #RohitShetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself! @RSPicturez @PrimeVideoIN #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime now filming."

The eight-part high-octane action series marks the digital debut of one of India’s most exciting and accomplished filmmakers - Rohit Shetty, known for his big-ticket mass entertainers. The series will present Sidharth Malhotra in a never-before-seen avatar of a cop hero. Apart from Sidharth, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi also play pivotol roles in the series.