Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha waves at paps, says ‘bye bye’ – Watch adorable video

Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty's two-year-old daughter, is quickly maturing and already understands how to welcome the paparazzi. Recently, the mother and daughter were sighted in Mumbai. She waved and said "bye bye" to the cameras as they said "bye bye" to the tiny one. Samisha wore a blue outfit and her hair was pulled back into two ponytails.

A paparazzi account uploaded a video of Shilpa and Samisha. As they came out of their car, Shilpa, who was dressed in striped blouse and black track trousers, held Samisha's hand.

Shilpa and Raj Kundra had Samisha through surrogacy. Viaan, their nine-year-old son, is also part of the family. Shilpa posted a candid video from Samisha's playtime along with a note when Samisha turned two this month.

She wrote, "Mine! You came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it. Thank youuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha. I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2.....#SamishaShettyKundra #birthdaygirl #TwoMuchHappiness #love #daughter #kids #grateful #blessed."

They also threw a teddy themed party for Samisha. Shilpa's mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat were also a part of the celebrations.

Shilpa is currently a judge on reality show, 'India's Got Talent', along with other judges Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. She often shares funny behind-the-scene videos from the show on her Instagram page.