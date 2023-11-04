Headlines

'Hadd hai cheapness ki': Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel brutally trolled for being seemingly intimate on Bigg Boss 17

Seth Rollins successfully defends World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre

Elvish Yadav detained in Kota, walks away after questioning in connection with snake venom case: See photo

Assam government doing commendable work in taking sports to grassroot levels: PM Modi

Shantanu Anam talks about his film Dilli Dark, importance of film festivals for ‘content-driven’ movies | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Hadd hai cheapness ki': Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel brutally trolled for being seemingly intimate on Bigg Boss 17

Seth Rollins successfully defends World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre

Elvish Yadav detained in Kota, walks away after questioning in connection with snake venom case: See photo

Indian cricketers who acted in movies 

Highest team total scores in World Cup history

10 foods that can help you look younger

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

'Hadd hai cheapness ki': Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel brutally trolled for being seemingly intimate on Bigg Boss 17

Elvish Yadav detained in Kota, walks away after questioning in connection with snake venom case: See photo

Shantanu Anam talks about his film Dilli Dark, importance of film festivals for ‘content-driven’ movies | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shantanu Anam talks about his film Dilli Dark, importance of film festivals for ‘content-driven’ movies | Exclusive

Shantanu Anam talks about his film Dilli Dark which premiered on MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and about the importance of film festivals for content-driven films

article-main
Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor and writer Shantanu Anam is back to enthrall the audience with his role in the movie Dilli Dark. The film premiered at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and received a great response from the audience. 

Helmed by debutant director Dibakar Das Roy, Dilli Dark is a feature film that tells the story of Michael Okeke, a Nigerian student living in New Delhi who wants to get his MBA and settle in India his part-time job gives him a dubious double life in a city notoriously difficult for outsiders. 

Recently, Shantanu Anam who plays the role of Debu, a dark skin coloured Bengali boy in the film opened up about the film, and his character and talked about how important film festivals are for content-driven films like Dilli Dark. 

Talking about the film, Shantanu Anam said that the film is very ‘anti-festival’ as it is not to slow or boring and said, “Dilli Dark is an independent feature film directed by Dibakar Das Roy, it’s his debut film as a director. It's a film that satirizes the concept of racism in general but its depiction is done in a very entertaining fashion. It follows the life of a character named Michael Okekey, who is a Nigerian dealing with the racism that Delhi has to offer. Apart from racism, he has to deal with how Delhi can be as a city, a little harsh, a little cruel but also teaches you a lesson along the way.”

He added, “So it’s a story about him, and my character is named Debu who is a friend of Michaels and also a resident of Delhi. He is a Bengali staying in Delhi for a considerable amount of time. He is also not a native and he is also a dark-skinned boy dealing with the racism and has dealt with the kind of racism we subject to Indians also. It’s not like Indians are only racist towards people from Africa, we are racist towards northeasterns, and South Indians but the thing with the film is, while it’s dealing with topics like this, it’s dealing with topics like religion and faith, it’s dealing with topics like race, all of this is done in a very light-hearted and entertaining fashion. It’s not a typical festival film, If I may say that. While it’s premiering on MAMI and getting a great response, in many ways it’s an anti-festival film. It’s not slow, it’s not boring, it doesn’t take itself too seriously and it doesn’t take the audience’s time for granted. It keeps you entertained while delivering the message.” 

He further shed light on his character and revealed what made him say yes to the role, “My character was not typically hero of friend. As an actor, most of the offers in mainstream movies end up with you being the hero ka friend. Debu, my character has lots of layers to it, and apart from this, he is also an extremely odd fellow, he is an extremely ajeeb banda and I like playing ajeeb bande. He was a real pleasure to play, I think he is one of my favorite characters that I have played up till now.”

Talking about the importance of Film Festivals for content-driven films, Shantanu said, “The thing is that, for a bigger production house, getting a very lucrative OTT deal is very easy. If you are a Dharma or an Applause, no matter what film you make, it won’t take you anything to sell the film’s OTT rights for Rs 10-15 crore.” 

He added, “But for all content-driven films like ours, even if we know in our hearts that it’s a theatrical or OTT film, we have to go the OTT route Festival routes are the ultimate validation for us for OTTs. Now when it has premiered on MAMI and it will have an international premiere at Tallinn, and get validation on these two film festivals, it will be a lot easier for us to go ahead and sell it. Basically find it the right audience in terms of whether it is OTT or theatrical and we are in the process of closing it right now. So for that, I think it is very important to get the validation of the film festivals.”

Dilli Dark starring Shantanu Anam, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, and Samuel Robinson recently premiered at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and is now all set to have an international premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Festival.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Hardik Pandya’s WC replacement, broke 24-year-old Indian record for most wickets in ODI

Amid deteriorating air quality, know how long will Delhi-NCR's AQI remain in 'severe' category

Meet 27-year-old Indian who is key to Google and Microsoft's success in AI

Va Va Voom: Agastya, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's retro dance song in The Archies brings back 60s' rock and roll era

Pakistan terror attack: Heavy firing, explosions at Mianwali airbase, 3 militants killed; video surfaces

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE