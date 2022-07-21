Search icon
Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor reveals he 'regrets' ignoring Aamir Khan's valuable advice, know what it is

Ranbir Kapoor revealed he ignored Aamir Khan's advice as he thought, 'yeh kya bol raha hai.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

Aamir Khan is known as the 'perfectionist' in Bollywood. Filmmakers and the general audience take serious note of his inputs. However, Ranbir Kapoor is a surprising exception to it, and the former has ignored Khan's crucial piece of advice. While speaking to Mostlysane's Prajakta Koli, Ranbir revealed that before becoming an actor, Aamir told him to wander around the country in trains, and buses. However, Kapoor ignored and now he regrets it. 

While promoting Shamshera, Ranbir added, "Before I became an actor, Aamir Khan told me, 'Before you become an actor, pack your bags and travel across India. Travel by bus, train, and go to small towns'. Most of us who are grown up in luxury and are privileged, do not know our country and its diverse culture." The Rockstar star frankly revealed that he ignored his take saying 'yeh kya keh rahe hai.' Kapoor added, "It was a great lesson that he was trying to give me, but I didn't take it because then I thought, 'yeh kya bol raha hai."

During an exclusive chat with Ranbir, when asked what kind of mental space is he in, given that he was returning on screen after four years and since his last onscreen outing in 2018 much had changed in his personal life, Ranbir Kapoor told DNA, "Professionally its the same. I've been working on these films (Shamshera and Brahmastra) for the last 4-5 years. Personally, it's a very different feeling. it's something I've never experienced before. So, I can't compare that to my movies. But sitting here today, as far as Shamshera is concerned, there's a lot of anxiety, nervousness and a lot of excitement. Finally, a film of mine is coming after four years in the theatres, it's a film that we are terribly excited about. We've worked very hard. it's a Hindi masala film, it's entertaining, it's engaging and I can't wait for the audience to watch it." Shamshera will release in cinemas on July 22. 


 

 

 

