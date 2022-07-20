Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor reveals if Alia Bhatt and he will let paps click their soon-to-be-born baby | Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera is all set to hit the theatres on July 22. Directed by Karan Malhotra and starring Vaani Kapoor as the female lead ana ctor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, Shamshera is touted to be a high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never-seen-before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the double role of Shamshera and Balli in the film.

Amid the ongoing pan-India promotions for the film, we at DNA caught up with the actor and spoke to him about his return onscreen after four years. We also caught up with the actor about the kind of mind space the wonderful changes in his personal life including his marriage to Alia Bhatt and now fatherhood puts him while also discussing whether or not Alia and he will be 'okay' if the paps clicked their soon-to-be-born baby.

During an exclusive chat with Ranbir, when asked what kind of mind space is he in, given that he was returning onscreen after four years and since his last onscreen outing in 2018 much had changed in his personal life, Ranbir Kapoor told DNA, "Professionally its the same. I've been working on these films (Shamshera and Brahmastra) for the last 4-5 years. Personally, it's a very different feeling. it's something I've never experienced before. So, I can't compare that to my movies. But sitting here today, as far as Shamshera is concerned, there's a lot of anxiety, nervousness and a lot of excitement. Finally, a film of mine is coming after four years in the theatres, it's a film that we are terribly excited about. We've worked very hard. it's a Hindi masala film, it's entertaining, it's engaging and I can't wait for the audience to watch it."

When asked about his opinion on the so-called dying heroism culture in Bollywood and the South stars taking over and banking on it to impress the audience, Ranbir said, "I think Hindi cinema or Indian cinema always made films on heroes. Yes, there's been a birth of another kind of cinema and other kinds of heroes but if you see, this year, Gangubai (Kathiawadi) was about a hero in a lot of ways. We've not had many releases this year..."

Ask him if this larger-than-life film Shamshera where he will be seen playing a quintessential Bollywood hero for the first time in his 15 year career, will give a new lease of life to the so-called dying heroism culture in Bollywood, Ranbir averred, "It's great if you are putting Shamshera in that bracket, we are very happy because that was the intention. These are characters I've never played before...I've never played a larger-than-life hero before, so, I'm very happy if you see it that way."

During the chat, we also spoke to Ranbir about the pap culture and how much will he and his wife, actress Alia Bhatt be alright getting their soon-to-be-born baby clicked by the paps, Ranbir noted, "I don't know...wahan tak pahucha nahi hu main."

He added, "Let the child come into this world first. We are very excited about it, and we will make the right decisions....we will try and protect the child as much as we can but we also understand that we are part of this industry and there's a certain demand for insight into your personal life."

He further said, "I am not someone who endorses that. From the beginning, I've been very private about my life as much as I can, but I don't know, this is something that I and Alia have to talk about."

Coming back to Shamshera, the story of the film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

Shamshera, produced by Aditya Chopra, is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.