Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shaitaan review: Vikas Bahl's raw yet tiring horror debut is salvaged by Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala's chilling acts

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal buys Rs 4.69 crore sportscar, becomes India’s first to…

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha, PM Modi announces on Women's Day

Indian Street Premier League 2024: Full schedule, match timings, teams and venues - All you need to know

Meet man whose father was a farmer, he once worked as patwari, then cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, secured..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2: India Captain Rohit Sharma Hits His 12th Test Century | Century Highlight

Shaitaan review: Vikas Bahl's raw yet tiring horror debut is salvaged by Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala's chilling acts

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal buys Rs 4.69 crore sportscar, becomes India’s first to…

Baby girl names inspired by shiv puran

5 most embarrassing IPL records

Home remedies to relieve constipation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2: India Captain Rohit Sharma Hits His 12th Test Century | Century Highlight

ISPL 2024: Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Legend Sachin Tendulkar In Opening Match

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's New Strategy To Win More Than 400 Seats In The General Elections

Shaitaan review: Vikas Bahl's raw yet tiring horror debut is salvaged by Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala's chilling acts

Meet engineer-turned-YouTuber worth Rs 58 crore, PM Modi called him BJP-wallah, trolled for controversial interview of..

India's biggest flop film, ended career of 8 actors, director quit filmmaking, made for Rs 18 crore, earned just Rs..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shaitaan review: Vikas Bahl's raw yet tiring horror debut is salvaged by Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala's chilling acts

Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl, stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janki Bodiwala.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 01:36 PM IST | Edited by : Abhimanyu Mathur

article-main
Janki Bodiwala and Jyotika in Shaitaan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Director: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala

Where to watch: Theatres

Rating: 3 stars

Vikas Bahl has left no opportunity to point out that before Shaitaan, he has never attempted to direct anything in the horror genre. The filmmaker is known more for his slice-of-life dramas and yes, the genre shift is a big one. But the first half of Shaitaan gives you no such indication. It is a tight, tense, and disturbing horror thriller filled with some commendable performances. But then, Bahl lets it slip post interval and in a bid to go epic and grand (and even more disturbing), turns a taut thriller into a loose run-of-the-mill horror show. It’s only the film’s principal cast that makes the film more than watchable.

Shaitaan is the story of a family of four (Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj) on their way to their holiday home in Uttarakhand. They meet a mysterious stranger Vanraj (Madhavan in his most menacing avatar) who hypnotises the daughter (Janki) as part of a larger nefarious plan. What follows is the couple’s desperate attempts to save their daughter in a horrific, unpredictable cat-and-mouse chase.

The USP of Shaitaan is its cast and its ambience. The setting is dark, dull, and almost claustrophobic. The rain pattering down outside as Vanraj inflicts torture after torture upon this hapless family makes you anxious, which is the filmmaker’s intention. You need to be out of your comfort zone to truly fear Vanraj and feel for the Rishi family. And it works for a while. The opening montage is short but effective enough to help us connect with this happy family. That connection is needed so that we get disgusted when Vanraj unleashes is sadism upon them.

But Shaitaan threatens to get overbearing after a while, almost descending into torture porn category a couple of times. The treatment of the torture inflicted upon a teenage girl is slightly questionable, if not outright alarming. But the performances of both Madhavan and Janki Bodiwala make sure that it never gets truly disgusting.

Madhavan is menacing, evil, and delightful at the same time. The actor utilises his full range in a character that any actor would give an arm and a leg for. Janki rises up to the occasion, shoulder to shoulder with much more seasoned actors, perfectly balancing her character Janvi’s helplessness and puppet-like devotion. It is not often that an actor of Ajay Devgn’s calibre is reduced to the sidelines but that does happen on many occasions in Shaitaan. And mind you, by no means is Ajay bad or even average here. He is good. It’s just that Madhavan and Janki are, at times, splendid. Jyotika, in her first Hindi film in 25 years, is also a class act.

Shaitaan could have been a great intimate horror film had it remained confined within the four walls of the Rishi family’s holiday home. The house serves as a character almost, confining the characters, trapping them, and increasing the tension and anxiety. So the choice of getting out of the place in the second half and suddenly enlarging the scale to something epic does not sit right. The climax seems like something out of another film as the story does not build up to it very organically.

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam act in the second half brings him into the centre of the narrative, quite seamlessly using Easter eggs from the first half and including callbacks to tiny elements from earlier in the story. It is smart writing indeed but makes the film slightly complex.

For a horror thriller, the film contains few moments that truly get to you, save one during the climax and one in an epilogue. But those are largely moments designed to make you sit up and clap or gasp, probably not scream in terror though. Shaitaan is saved by its short runtime and the performances, which keep you engaged throughout. Vikas Bahl’s first jab at horror is a worthy effort but one that could have been a tad bit better for the subject matter he had.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Did Radhika Merchant copy her 'soulful' pre-wedding speech from this film? Netizens show 'evidence'

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

Delhi excise scam: Court extends judicial custody of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi instructs Pakistan cricketers to train with army to improve.....

Laapataa Ladies: Here's how you can watch Kiran Rao's critically-acclaimed film for just Rs 100 this Women's Day

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement